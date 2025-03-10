Lando Norris shares IG reel of his friend Martin Garrix visiting Indian superstar Arijit Singh's home

McLaren driver Lando Norris reshared a reel made by his friend and renowned DJ Martin Garrix about his experience visiting Indian superstar singer Arijit Singh's home in West Bengal. The Briton has been one of the most popular drivers on the grid since his debut in the sport in 2019 with the Woking-based outfit.

Norris gained more fans during the lockdown after he began streaming on Twitch and taking part in Netflix's F1 series, Drive to Survive. The massive popularity of the sport also got more celebrities from across the globe interested in the sport as well as the drivers. One of the unlikely friendships happened between Lando Norris and Martin Garrix as the duo were spotted partying together on several occasions.

The Dutch DJ, who is known for his songs like 'Animals' and 'Scared to be Lonely' among others, recently shared a reel on Instagram of his journey to reach Arijit Singh's hometown Jiaganj in West Bengal. The two musical superstars are collaborating on a song named “Angels For Each Other" that will be coming out soon.

Lando Norris, who seems to be excited about the collaboration, shared the reel on his Instagram Story:

Snapshot of Lando Norris's story about Martin Garrix...Credits-Instagram

Garrix has been publicly supportive of Norris' exploits on track in the last couple of years and was often present in the paddock celebrating his achievements.

Lando Norris previews the 2025 season ahead of the season opener

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he felt "good" to be heading in as a favorite for the title in the 2025 season after a successful 2024 campaign for the British team, where they won the Constructor's title.

Speaking with CNN, the 25-year-old reflected on the upcoming season and said:

“It feels good. After last season, I guess that’s the expectation from everyone. We’re feeling confident. Competition’s tough, so we kind of have to wait until Australia to see where we stack up. But knowing that everyone thinks that we’re going to be at the top, and that’s what they’re depending on, makes me happy.”

“We definitely had a positive long-run pace, and that’s been one of our biggest strengths over the last year and a half,” Norris said. “So we’re definitely hoping to continue that this season because that’s where the points are in the race. So that’s a good thing for us, but there’s no point guessing too much after just a test,” he added.

Lando Norris and McLaren have been the bookies' favorites for the championship in the 2025 season after finishing the 2024 campaign on a strong note. They gained even more traction after the MCL39 looked like the frontrunner at the official pre-season testing in Bahrain against its rivals Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

