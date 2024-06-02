Lando Norris shares the pitch with Real Madrid’s Champions League hero Daniel Carvajal after the final at Wembley

McLaren's Lando Norris heightened the excitement at Wembley after awarding the PlayStation Player of The Match to Dani Carvajal and sharing the pitch with Real Madrid as they won a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title. They defeated Borussia Dortmund 0 - 2 to claim the title.

Norris has been known to find his interests in other sports when he is not speeding at over 200 mph during an F1 race weekend. While the action went on at Wembley earlier the past week, he was present there, too. He shared a picture with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal as he celebrated the team's historic victory in the UEFA Champions League.

Carvajal scored the first goal of the match in the 74th minute that put Real Madrid in the lead. Less than 10 minutes later, Vinicius Junior scored the second goal that more or less sealed the win for the team.

Lando Norris has been in a celebratory mood this F1 season. He won his first Grand Prix at Miami earlier this season and stands third in the world championship. He has been very competitive with McLaren and the team has shown a very positive upgrade from their earlier performances. However, weaknesses still exist in the car as Norris recently revealed some of them.

Lando Norris focuses on McLaren's weakness amidst a relatively successful 2024 F1 season

Winning a Grand Prix and staying competitive within the top three has been McLaren's trait this season, having returned to success after a very long time. However, they still fall short of actively getting closer to Ferrari and championship leader Red Bull.

Speaking to the media earlier, Lando Norris mentioned that they were closer to the leaders as compared to earlier seasons. RacingNews365 quoted him:

"I think all year we've been closer, and I said the beginning of the year that people are going to start to beat Red Bull and catch them. I feel like maybe we started to do that earlier than I expected, but at the same time the guys have bought some good upgrades to the car."

Despite the success, some weaknesses still surround the car. Lando Norris revealed that the slow-speed corners area hit when it comes to their performance. However, he remains optimistic about the future.

"It's still our biggest weakness. Even if you look to Imola, like Turn 7, our worst corner – the chicane – so one of our worst corners. I don't think we're bad, what I'm saying is it's our biggest weakness we're talking about, maybe half-a-tenth at times and that kind of thing."

McLaren stands third in the constructor's world championship, having built a comfortable 88-point gap to Mercedes, who are suffering from what has been labeled their worst start in over a decade.