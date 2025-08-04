Lando Norris shares a poignant 'In 200 years no one is going to care' perspective as he battles for his first F1 title against Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris had a very poignant response when questioned about the lack of mind games in his title battle with Oscar Piastri, where he claimed that he didn't want to race in that manner. The 2025 F1 season has become more and more clear that the battle this season is going to be between the McLaren duo, and the championship is going to either of them.
Both of them are young drivers, and both of them were considered the stars of the future when they first debuted in F1. With that being said, the battle between the two drivers has been very intense on track. There's hardly anything to pick between the two, and more often than not, it comes down to what the drivers are capable of at crunch time.
As a result, as we head to the summer break, the gap between the two drivers is just 9 points, with Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris. Despite being this close in the championship, there doesn't appear to be any kind of friction or needle between the two drivers, as both have continued to be cordial off-track.
Lando Norris was questioned about the same by PA and why he didn't engage in some mental battles, a key attribute that a lot of the legends used in the past. The driver said that he wanted to do things his way, and in a very poignant response, the driver said that in 200 years, no one is going to remember what anyone did, and hence, he's just interested in doing things his way. He said,
“I don’t enjoy that. In 200 years no one is going to care, we’ll all be dead. I am trying to have a good time. I still care about it, and that’s why I get upset sometimes and I get disappointed and I get angry at myself. And I think that shows just how much I care about winning and losing."
He added
“But that doesn’t mean I need to take it out on Oscar. I just don’t get into those kind of things. Yes, he is the guy I want to beat more than anyone else. But if I don’t beat him, then that’s just because he has done a better job. I will do it the way I believe is best for me, and just because one person did it a few years ago, it doesn’t mean you have to do that, too. I don’t really care about those things.”
McLaren boss' clear direction to both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri about their battle
McLaren boss Zak Brown has continued to maintain a very standard approach to the battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, where he's made it clear that the team wouldn't interfere in what the drivers are doing. When questioned about what the directive is for both drivers, Brown said that it all came down to keeping things clean and not making contact with your teammate. He said,
“Race each other respectfully, and give each other enough room and don’t touch each other.”
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continue to be separated by just 9 points in the championship, and with 10 races left, we're looking at a point where we're going to see an incremental increase in intensity from both of them.