Lando Norris shares a poignant 'In 200 years no one is going to care' perspective as he battles for his first F1 title against Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris had a very poignant response when questioned about the lack of mind games in his title battle with Oscar Piastri, where he claimed that he didn't want to race in that manner. The 2025 F1 season has become more and more clear that the battle this season is going to be between the McLaren duo, and the championship is going to either of them.

Ad

Both of them are young drivers, and both of them were considered the stars of the future when they first debuted in F1. With that being said, the battle between the two drivers has been very intense on track. There's hardly anything to pick between the two, and more often than not, it comes down to what the drivers are capable of at crunch time.

As a result, as we head to the summer break, the gap between the two drivers is just 9 points, with Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris. Despite being this close in the championship, there doesn't appear to be any kind of friction or needle between the two drivers, as both have continued to be cordial off-track.

Ad

Trending

Lando Norris was questioned about the same by PA and why he didn't engage in some mental battles, a key attribute that a lot of the legends used in the past. The driver said that he wanted to do things his way, and in a very poignant response, the driver said that in 200 years, no one is going to remember what anyone did, and hence, he's just interested in doing things his way. He said,

Ad

“I don’t enjoy that. In 200 years no one is going to care, we’ll all be dead. I am trying to have a good time. I still care about it, and that’s why I get upset sometimes and I get disappointed and I get angry at myself. And I think that shows just how much I care about winning and losing."

Ad

He added

“But that doesn’t mean I need to take it out on Oscar. I just don’t get into those kind of things. Yes, he is the guy I want to beat more than anyone else. But if I don’t beat him, then that’s just because he has done a better job. I will do it the way I believe is best for me, and just because one person did it a few years ago, it doesn’t mean you have to do that, too. I don’t really care about those things.”

Ad

McLaren boss' clear direction to both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri about their battle

McLaren boss Zak Brown has continued to maintain a very standard approach to the battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, where he's made it clear that the team wouldn't interfere in what the drivers are doing. When questioned about what the directive is for both drivers, Brown said that it all came down to keeping things clean and not making contact with your teammate. He said,

Ad

“Race each other respectfully, and give each other enough room and don’t touch each other.”

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continue to be separated by just 9 points in the championship, and with 10 races left, we're looking at a point where we're going to see an incremental increase in intensity from both of them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More