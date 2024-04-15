Lando Norris spotted watching Monte-Carlo Tennis final with Barcelona star’s ex-girlfriend

Lando Norris was recently spotted watching the Monte-Carlo final in France with Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro.

This is the second time Corceiro was spotted with the McLaren driver. The two were seen together for the first time last May after her split with Barcelona star Joao Felix. Norris and Corceiro were seen in the former's Fiat Jolly, a classic car, on social media.

Amidst the break between the Japanese and the Chinese Grand Prix, the two were seen again observing the Monte-Carlo final between Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The latter won the game.

Expand Tweet

Margarida Corceiro was in a relationship with Joao Felix, who plays for the Portugal national team and FC Barcelona. They dated for four years in 2019 and broke up early in 2023. She wrote on her social media then:

"Joao and I achieved goals together for a few years, in a phase of change, growth and learning. Not having been together as a couple for some time, I am lucky enough to be a part of his life."

Lando Norris, too, broke up with Luisinha Oliveira in September 2022. He hasn't posted a relationship update since.

Lando Norris aims to battle with Max Verstappen with McLaren

The Briton debuted in F1 with McLaren in the 2019 season and has continued to race with the team despite some questionable performances earlier. He still hasn't won a Grand Prix so far but has finished P2 seven times.

While the team has shown signs of development since the previous F1 season, they still don't seem competitive enough to battle for a world championship. But that is exactly what Lando Norris aims to do.

Talking to The Guardian, he revealed his trust in the team to win a world championship.

"I believe I can achieve a championship at McLaren, that’s why I signed another contract. I absolutely think I can go up against Max and give him a good challenge. But I also rate Max, so for anyone it’s extremely difficult to go up against Max in his team and challenge him for a world championship."

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been running consistently in the current F1 season. McLaren have managed to build a lead on Mercedes and stand in fourth place with 69 points. Their 3-4 position in Australia after both Mercedes cars retired from the race (Hamilton suffered an engine failure and Russell crashed on the final lap) helped them achieve this gap.

Poll : Can Lando Norris challenge Max Verstappen with McLaren? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion