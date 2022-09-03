"I'm single now"- McLaren's Lando Norris asks Dutch woman for a McDonald's date after rumored breakup with girlfriend

Speculations and rumors about Lando Norris have been flying through social media ever since he posted an Instagram story about apparently breaking up with his girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira. His story was soon deleted, which caused massive confusion among fans.

Along with this, however, his supposed Instagram chats have also been leaked where he was asking a Dutch model out on an Instagram date. He revealed to her that he is single now and asked her to join him for a burger & fries date at his hotel, stating:

“I’m single now.”

AnythingF1 @AnythingF1_ Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira have broken up according to Lando’s instagram Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira have broken up according to Lando’s instagram💔 https://t.co/zI0kRWWDpp

Just a couple of days after the incident, Norris uploaded a story about "mutually" breaking up with his girlfriend, which was soon taken down by him. Many people do not yet believe that he had a breakup, with some of them also thinking that his account might have been hacked. The leaked texts, however, say otherwise.

After all of this was revealed on social media, Norris also pleaded with the Dutch model to delete all of the texts, saying:

“please delete them haha.”

At the time, there have been no further updates from Lando Norris about his relationship or his leaked texts, which has turned everything into speculation. Although screenshots of his story have been revolving around Twitter, he has made no related statements.

Lando Norris called his breakup "mutual"

In his Instagram story, Lando Norris claimed that the breakup between him and his girlfriend was mutual and that they intend to remain good friends after this. He said:

“I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness.”

Though there is much of a drama going on in Norris' life, he hasn't been impacted by it on the track. During the practice sessions for the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix, he performed rather flawlessly.

Norris has been flying in all the sessions so far, with his FP2 outing seeing him finish only a tenth off the fastest time. With McLaren expected to exhibit improved downforce at the Zandvoort track, the Briton appears poised for a good result in both qualifying and the main race on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C