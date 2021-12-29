“I’m not sure” - Lando Norris on how F1 2022 cars will affect driving style

McLaren driver Lando Norris feels the 2022 F1 cars will effect a change to the driving styles of all drivers on the grid. The 22-year-old believes he is unsure if the cars will suit his driving style and how long it will take him to adapt to them.

In an interview with Express UK, the Briton said:

“I don’t know if I’ll be really good with it or I’ll struggle a little bit with it. I think it’s going to be the same case for everyone.”

“Yes, of course, there’s some… I don’t know the word for it – like, not nervous or anything, but some question marks like, how are you going to have to drive?”

“Is it going to be a driving style that suits me? Like, one that I’m not sure with, or one that I’m going to have to adapt to and… curiosity, that’s the word I want.”

Lando Norris expressed that everyone on the grid, regardless of their performance in 2021, is jumping into uncharted seas next season. He said:

“Everyone is going to have to adapt because it’s so different.”

“No one’s driving style today is probably going to be one that you can just jump into next year and do exactly the same. It will have to change a little bit.”

When asked if the McLaren driver had concerns regarding the time required to adapt to the 2022 regulation cars, Norris had a one-word answer:

“Definitely!”

Lando Norris third-best driver of 2021, according to other F1 drivers

Lando Norris might have been P6 in the 2021 F1 drivers’ championship. His peers, however, deem the young driver worthy of a podium position. According to a recent vote by 2021 F1 drivers, Norris is the third-best driver on the grid.

The Briton has had a fairly consistent season for McLaren. The young driver regularly outshone his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, while also playing the team game, when necessary, as seen in Monza.

Although his team lost out to Ferrari in the battle for P3 in the constructors’ standings, Lando Norris’ efforts kept the fight alive until the last race of the season. Come 2022, the 22-year-old driver is expected to take McLaren into title contention, along with his team-mate Ricciardo.

