Pierre Gasly had correctly predicted that Daniel Ricciardo would win F1 race in 2021

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly had correctly predicted that Daniel Ricciardo would win an F1 race in 2021. In a video posted on F1's official YouTube channel, the Frenchman was asked to revisit his pre-season predictions, which included Ricciardo winning a race during the recently-concluded season.

Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza earlier this year after championship protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton tangled with each other. It was the Australian's first win with McLaren team since coming over from Renault, and as is now customary, the 32-year-old celebrated with a "shoey" on the podium.

For the uninitiated, a "shoey" is a tradition held by Daniel Ricciardo which involves pouring champagne in his race boots and offering a big swig to his fellow podium finishers. At Monza, his McLaren teammate Lando Norris and Mercedes Valtteri Bottas were got to join him in the unique celebration.

Daniel Ricciardo's underwhelming 2021 season despite Monza victory

Aside from the lone win at Monza, 2021 was a largely underwhelming season for the McLaren driver. The 32-year-old from Perth finished eighth in the drivers' standings with nine finishes outside the points. The Italian Grand Prix win his sole podium finish and also McLaren's only 1-2 finish of the year.

The former Red Bull and Renault driver has been very vocal about the problems he has faced in adjusting to the McLaren, claiming that he's had to change his style to suit the feel of the car. Following his Italian Grand Prix win, he said:

"After the fact of Monza, it does a lot of things. Things like belief and self-doubt and all that is definitely questioned in the first half of the year at times, and yeah, to just fight some of those feelings. But then to make Monza happen the way it did is reassuring as I kinda proved to myself that everything I still believed in was possible."

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will continue to drive for McLaren in 2022. The new season gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend on March 18, 2022.

