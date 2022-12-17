Lando Norris' surprising wish to race beyond F1 revealed by McLaren boss Zak Brown

McLaren team boss Zak Brown revealed that Lando Norris has expressed an interest in competing in the Indianapolis 500. McLaren have their own IndyCar team, Arrow McLaren SP, and the 23-year-old feels like he could potentially see himself competing in the series.

On McLaren’s official website, Brown spoke about Lando Norris' probable future plans. He said:

“Lando’s mentioned he’d like to do the Indy 500 one day. And of course, one of my first days on the job was bringing over Fernando Alonso to do the Indy 500, which was such an awesome experience for everybody. So yeah, you know, the calendars are pretty crazy these days, but I think racing drivers like to drive racing cars and, yeah, I could see that happening.”

Speaking about his desire to watch McLaren also compete at Le Mans, he added:

“I’d love to see us at Le Mans in sportscar racing. We have a lot going on, the stars all need to align, be in the right place at the right time, make sure we’re happy with our existing programmes. But if I could wave a magic wand and be in one other racing series, it would be in sportscars.”

Brown also spoke about McLaren's dream of winning titles in all of the racing disciplines that they compete in, in the same season. He said:

“I’ll start by dreaming that they win each one. I don’t want to get too greedy and say in one year but that would be great. And I think you got to shoot, shoot for the stars and see where you end up when you’re all said and done.”

Lando Norris believes McLaren "can't be satisfied" with their 2022 performance

Lando Norris announced earlier this year that he is making a long-term commitment to McLaren by signing a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team until the end of the 2025 season. He has now admitted that their 2022 performance was underwhelming considering the team's goal to get back to their championship-winning days.

As reported by F1.com, the Briton claims that while he is certainly happy with the progress the team made over the course of the season, the team simply needs a "better car" to fight for race wins and eventually the championship. He said:

"If I think of before the season, did we achieve in 2022 what we should've done as McLaren? Honestly, it's no. If we want to do well and want to be champions and some point - and we want to win races - we can't be satisfied with where we have been this season. But we can certainly be satisfied with the progress we've made, from the mechanics, without pit stops, our strategy... It's just that we need a slightly better car."

McLaren finished the season fifth in the constructors' championship after having fought against Alpine all year long for fourth, while Lando Norris finished seventh.

Poll : 0 votes