Lando Norris talks about driving an F1 car in Monaco

The Monaco Grand Prix is thought to be one of the toughest of the season with minimal room for error. Lando Norris took a glorious podium for McLaren at the Circuit de Monaco after starting 5th. The Briton revealed the demanding nature of the track and how it feels to drive an F1 car through the exhilarating street circuit.

In a video posted by WTF1's Twitter handle, Norris claimed that the real satisfaction in the Monaco Grand Prix comes from completing the qualifying lap and race on Sunday with the car in one piece. The narrow and sudden turns make it significant for the drivers to approach the circuit in a way that they are simply relying on the feel of the car and essentially becoming one with it.

The 22-year-old revealed that qualifying in Monaco is his "most hated lap" because of just how easy it is to run into the walls. The circuit is considered to be one of the most challenging tracks by Valetteri Bottas, given how technical the 78-lap race is.

"It’s always a dream to be on the podium here" - Lando Norris on the Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most iconic races with loads of history, and every driver dreams of taking a win at the historic circuit. F1 legend Ayrton Senna holds the record for the maximum number of wins here, and McLaren's Lando Norris is one amongst many who have always dreamed of tasting the podium champagne in Monaco.

Norris described his podium experience earlier in the 2021 season:

"I don’t know what to say. I didn’t think I would be here today. It’s down to these guys. It’s always a dream to be on the podium here. It’s extra special. I didn’t think it was going to happen. A bit of luck and I want to say some good driving and a good car all weekend. We’ve had a strong weekend. So thanks to the boys and girls, this one is for them."

From a spectator's point of view, the Monaco Grand Prix is an absolute spectacle of a weekend and exudes luxury and glamor, making it one of the most visually appealing races of the season.

