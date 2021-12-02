"People do many things in life for money" - McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris announces move from the UK to Monaco

Earlier today, 22-year-old British driver Lando Norris announced that he will be moving to Monaco by the end of next month. He will be moving away from his home in Surrey, neighboring the factories of his Woking-based team, McLaren. However, Norris is set to receive criticism for this decision as did Lewis Hamilton, his British compatriot, given the tax laws in Monaco.

As reported by Reuters, here's what Lando Norris had to say regarding his move and the financial implications of the same:

"Especially, with how racing is, we've seen for other drivers how quickly things can also go downhill. I still have to look after my life and things for my future. But people do many things in life for money. This is just another one."

The young McLaren star acknowledged that financial factors did play a certain role in this decision. Several other drivers, including his McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, current WDC leader Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas also reside in Monaco.

Lando Norris talks about the "biggest downside" of move to Monaco

It is no secret that one of Lando Norris' favorite things in the world (apart from a glass of milk, of course) is a good old game of golf. He loves to play the sport, especially with his former McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz. However, as Norris steps into the next phase of his life by moving to Monaco, he may have to bid goodbye to his favorite activity outside of F1.

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1



(via Nothing to see here, just Lando Norris smacking a golf ball with Carlos Sainz's face on 🏌️‍♂️(via @ZBrownCEO Nothing to see here, just Lando Norris smacking a golf ball with Carlos Sainz's face on 🏌️‍♂️(via @ZBrownCEO) https://t.co/r3fdiqtTTj

As per Planet F1, here's what the McLaren driver had to say about his move:

"Maybe I won’t get to play as much golf, which is probably the biggest downside. But there’s a couple places nearby that I can go and play and so on."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Norris is deemed to be one of the most promising young talents on the grid. He is set to prepare for the much anticipated 2021 F1 season at his new residence.

Edited by Aditya Singh