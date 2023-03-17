Lando Norris targets points for McLaren ahead of the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Lando Norris is back to his confident best as the McLaren driver targets points for the team at the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

Norris did not have the best of races in Bahrain as reliability issues compromised him significantly. While McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri suffered a DNF early in the race, Lando Norris finished last in the standings.

Having said that, the McLaren driver was quite optimistic ahead of the race in Jeddah as he targeted a points finish this weekend. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Lando Norris revealed that he felt confident about fighting for points this weekend.

When questioned if he was optimistic about the weekend, he said:

"I would say so, I think for what we believe we should have achieved last weekend in Bahrain and absolutely. You know, I believe we should have been in the top 10, scored some points in Bahrain, if we didn't have the issues. So our plan is to limit that, not have any issues and try again and make up for (what) we lost."

McLaren not good enough to be in Q3: Lando Norris

Talking about the car and when questioned if he felt the car was good enough to be in Q3, Lando Norris didn't think so. Speaking about the pace trajectory, the McLaren driver said that some cars were strong in qualifying while others worked in the race trim, McLaren was somewhere in the middle and could contest for points.

He said:

"Q3 not yet, not possible to be in Q3 in Bahrain so we know, in terms of pace we have a lot of work to do. Some cars seem much quicker in qualifying and then struggle in the race and some vice versa. So I think we're just a little bit in the middle there."

He added:

"But I believe we should have at least had a fight with Alex and Alex was just ahead of me before we started having some of the issues, so yeah, tough to say but it's not the track it's a very different layout, different tarmac and many things so hopefully that plays a little bit more into our hands.

Norris will be hoping for a stronger weekend this time around as it could help get the team back on track. Even last season, it was Jeddah that proved to be the track where McLaren began their resurgence.

Poll : 0 votes