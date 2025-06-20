Lando Norris is not winning the F1 world championship, claims Guenther Steiner

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner claimed that McLaren driver Lando Norris would not win the world championship in 2025. The British driver has made several crucial mistakes in the first few races of the season thus far and trails in the Drivers' standings behind his teammate, Oscar Piastri.

The six-time F1 race winner has shown glimpses of his true pace this season, but often finds himself doing damage control in the races owing to his mistakes in qualifying. After crashing into his teammate in the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend, Norris was heavily criticized for another high-profile mistake, which he admitted promptly.

While appearing on the Red Flags Podcast, Guenther Steiner believed that Lando Norris would not win his maiden title this year, as he has made too many mistakes, saying:

"It's not on. I think it was a proper mistake and Lando said it was a mistake, but you cannot make mistakes like this if you want to win a world championship. And therefore I guess he will not be winning the world championship. You know that I rate Lando very highly, but in these situations, he just loses his head all the time."

In the podcast, Steiner further claimed that the 25-year-old will have little time to clean up his races before McLaren shifts their full focus on Piastri, adding:

"I wouldn’t be this direct at this moment, but I will go in the direction of saying ‘hey Lando, if you’re not cleaning your act up in the next three races, or if you are not in the lead or something happens to Oscar, after the summer break when we come back, you will be number two,'" Steiner said.

Lando Norris trails Oscar Piastri by 22 points after 10 races and two Sprints in the 2025 season.

Lando Norris chimes in on his costly crash with Oscar Piastri in Canada

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that his crash with teammate Oscar Piastri was part of racing, but he regretted the moment during his recent appearance after the 2025 Canadian GP.

Speaking with Sky Sports in New York, the Brit reflected on the subject and said:

"What happened happened, and I regretted it at the time and apologized for it. Sadly, it's also racing. I take it on the chin, and I've got a move on. I've got to look at the next race and see how I can do a better job and not make those silly mistakes at times."

Lando Norris has won just two races in the 2025 season compared to his teammate and rival Oscar Piastri's five.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More