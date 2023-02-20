Lando Norris 'would love to see' former teammate Daniel Ricciardo return to F1

McLaren driver Lando Norris has admitted that he 'would love to see Daniel Ricciardo return to the F1 grid in the future'.

Norris was Ricciardo's teammate for two seasons at McLaren, during which the Australian's career trajectory took a downward spiral. He was subsequently bought out of the final year of his contract with the Woking-based outfit and replaced by F1 debutant Oscar Piastri for the forthcoming 2023 campaign.

Daniel Ricciardo made his way back to Red Bull as the team's reserve driver behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez with hopes of finding a spot on the grid in the near future.

Lando Norris feels Ricciardo's abilities warrant him driving full-time in F1. During an interview with speedcafe.com, the Briton said:

"What was very good about Daniel (Ricciardo) was his experience of being a driver who’s won races, who’s achieved a lot in his career or Formula 1 and everyone rates as extremely high, or rates as one of the highest drivers on the grid in previous years."

Norris also believes that Ricciardo is one of the most likeable individuals in the sport.

"I would love to see Daniel on the grid just because he’s a very talented driver. He’s a guy that everyone loves, for many reasons. He always makes races exciting, and especially when he was with Red Bull in the past when he had a car which was capable of putting on a good show, then he was able to expose it and make the most of it."

"I still believe so" - Lando Norris on his chances of becoming an F1 world champion with McLaren

Lando Norris is confident in the notion that he can become a world champion with McLaren as the 2023 season edges closer.

Norris has a long-term contract with the Woking-based outfit. His hunger for success has been questioned as McLaren try to emerge from the shroud of mediocrity covering them last year.

When asked to validate his title credentials with McLaren in the seasons to come, during a recent interview with Sky Sports, Lando Norris said:

"I still believe so. I wouldn't be here or wouldn't have signed such a long contract if I didn't believe in that. So it's still a big ask, we still have a lot of work to do and a lot of progress to make but I have faith in at least for 24', especially into 25', that I'll have much better chances than what I have now."

While an imminent title charge is not expected just yet, it will do Lando Norris a world of good if he can start the season on a strong foot. Especially, when the lights go out for the season opener in Bahrain next month.

Poll : 0 votes