Lando Norris writes a cheeky quote on the champagne after winning the F1 Hungarian GP

Lando Norris wrote a hilarious message on the champagne bottle after claiming victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Briton wrote down a funny message, reminding himself to not break the winner's trophy at Hungary yet again.Norris crossed the finish line ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri for his fifth victory of the 2025 F1 season. The driver made the one-stop strategy work after a poor race start had left him in P5. Piastri was already committed to a two-stop, and narrowly missed out on another race win.But what caught many people's attention after the race was what Norris wrote on the champagne bottle. The 25-year-old perhaps had a few flashbacks from the 2023 Hungarian GP.Back in 2023, Max Verstappen won the Hungarian GP, while Norris joined him on the podium with a P2 finish. When the McLaren man went to celebrate in trademark fashion by popping the champagne bottle on the podium, he ended up breaking Verstappen's ceramic trophy.This time around, Norris reminded himself to not break the winner's trophy:&quot;Don't break the trophy,&quot; wrote Norris.This result moves Lando Norris to within nine points of his championship rival, Oscar Piastri. The Aussie driver appeared to be the favorite to take the race win after he got past pole sitter Charles Leclerc, but Norris just about managed to hold him off.Piastri still managed to finish the race in P2, while George Russell rounded off the podium positions at Hungaroring. Leclerc, who had led the race for a significant period of time, ended up finishing fourth.Lando Norris reflects on victory at the F1 Hungarian GPLando Norris after claiming victory at the Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyLando Norris claimed that he was &quot;dead&quot; after pushing to the limit throughout the final stint of the Hungarian GP. The driver explained that he had to drive on the limit to keep teammate Oscar Piastri behind.Speaking during his post-race interview, Norris explained how switching to the one-stop strategy was his only option to have a chance at winning the race in Budapest.&quot;Yeah, I'm dead, I'm dead. It was tough, we weren't really planning on the one stop in the beginning, but after the first lap it was kind of our only option to get back into things,&quot; said Norris.&quot;But it was tough, the final stint, with Oscar chasing, I was pushing flat out,&quot; he added.Norris has now claimed five victories this year, which is still one less than Piastri. The McLaren drivers have moved even further within a league of their own after Hungary, as the closest man to them in the drivers' championship, Max Verstappen, is now 97 points behind the championship leader.