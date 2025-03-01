"Lando Norris, wth man. Get out of my girlfriend’s DMs": F2 driver hilariously calls out the McLaren man

Lando Norris was hilariously called out for sending a personal message to F2 driver Christian Mansell's girlfriend. While the account was not his official handle, Mansell's comical jibe sent the fans into a frenzy.

Norris, the runner-up of the 2024 F1 season Drivers' championship, is gearing up to accomplish his unfinished business in the upcoming 2025 season. The McLaren driver pushed his rival Max Verstappen on the edge last season but fell short of 63 points.

Nevertheless, McLaren has promised to be competitive this season and fight for not just retaining the Constructors championship but also winning the Drivers title.

Meanwhile, Norris was involved in a hilarious joke passed by F2 driver Christian Mansell. The latter is set to race for Rodin Motorsport in the 2025 F1 World Championship.

Mansell used his social media account to share a screenshot of a direct message sent in the name of Norris to his girlfriend on the X handle. The F2 driver used this opportunity to take a dig at Lando Norris and said:

"Lando, wth man. Get out of my gf’s DMs 😔 #Satire."

The jibe was a satire, as Mansell mentioned in his comment because the account did not belong to Norris. It was a parody account run by an anonymous person.

Meanwhile, Norris participated in the 2025 F1 pre-season test held in Bahrain from February 26-28. On Day 3, he logged 57 laps and recorded the fastest lap time of 1:30:943.

Norris' teammate, Oscar Piastri, did a longer stint of 85 laps and recorded the fastest time of 1:29:940, which was significantly better than his British teammate.

McLaren will step into the 2025 season with a new sense of confidence as they clinched the Constructors championship last year, ending a 26-year trophy-less drought.

Lando Norris sees no major improvement in McLaren's 2025 season car

Lando Norris at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

Lando Norris completed his three days of pre-season testing with McLaren's 2025 season challenger in Bahrain on February 28. He had an intense session of 57 laps on Day 3, but his pace was much slower compared to his teammate, Oscar Piastri.

Meanwhile, after the pre-season test, Norris shared his review with the media and claimed that McLaren hadn't significantly improved from the previous season. Talking to The Mirror, he said:

"It feels similar [to last year’s car], which is a good start, and that's where we wanted to start at least. Nothing's been majorly addressed. It's not like that much has changed—we've just tried to make the car quicker all around and add more load."

He added:

"But the most simple way of looking at it, honestly, is we still want to try and focus on some areas more than others. We've struggled a bit more with the rear than we would have liked, but it's still early days."

Lando Norris noted some issues with the rear wing of the car, which he expected to be addressed before the season opener in Australia.

