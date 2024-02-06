“Last year it was actually better, now it's a downgrade”: Williams fans react to 2024 F1 livery  

Following McLaren and Haas, Williams has become the third F1 team to reveal it's livery for the 2024 season. As anticipation continues to build for the upcoming Formula 1 campaign, teams and drivers are gearing up for the season. Amidst the preparations, Williams F1 revealed it's challenger for 2024.

In an event at Puma's flagship store on the Fifth Avenue in New York City, the British outfit presented to its fans the FW46. The livery, a fusion of dark and navy blue with naked carbon fiber on the lower half, features a red and white pinstripe around the nose and sidepods.

The team described this as a deliberate homage to its British identity and a connection to the historic cars that have defined its legacy. According to the team, this design "links Williams’ championship-winning heritage with its mission to return to the front of the grid."

Notably accompanying the livery announcement, the team also confirmed the revival of their partnership with Komatsu, marking a return to a collaboration that spanned the 1980s and ’90s.

Fans took to X to share their opinions on the Grove-based outfit's 2024 livery. Expressing their disappointment, one user wrote:

“Last year it was actually better, now it's a downgrade”

A second user echoed similar sentiments, writing:

"Boring. It lack's an identity."

A third fan commented:

"Mid. Like a 5 or a 6 at most."

Here are some more fan-reactions to Williams' 2024 livery:

James Vowles dissects Williams' prospects for the 2024 season

Following the launch, team principal James Vowles spoke in detail about the car and it's odds next season. He said (via PlanetF1):

"It is a significant milestone to unveil the 2024 livery at an iconic location in New York City."

"The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months and there is still a tremendous effort going in from everyone at Grove to deliver our challenger for this year."

Reflecting on the team's performance in the previous season, Vowles acknowledged the challenges they overcame to secure seventh place in the constructors' championship:

"As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex (Albon) and Logan (Sargeant) that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future."