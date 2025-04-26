"Lewis Hamilton was absolutely right, people in this business say any old s**t about him to get attention": Fans react to former driver's claims

Former Red Bull driver Jaime Alguersuari stated that he expected Lewis Hamilton to leave Ferrari soon. However, fans were upset with his judgment, as they dropped their reactions on social media.
Though Hamilton made a highly anticipated switch to Ferrari earlier this year, he hasn't yielded results even close to his expectations. In five races, he has won one sprint but remains without a podium victory in the Grand Prix.
While the British driver was contracted with Ferrari in a multi-year deal, speculations around his future in Maranello have only intensified. Former F1 driver Jaime Alguersuari claimed that Hamilton might soon leave the Italian team. Talking on The After Lap Podcast, he said:
“I have the feeling that Hamilton, he’s going to leave. I don’t know why I’m taking a risk by saying this. But I have the feeling that he’s like, his time has passed, that he’s already won a lot, that he’s already won everything, and that he’s saying, “OK, I’ve gone to Ferrari to try and see what happens in 2026'.”
However, fans were unimpressed with Alguersuari's conjecture, as they reacted to it in the comment section.
"Lewis was absolutely right; people in this business say any old s*#t about him to get attention," a fan said.
"God, please give it a rest. They did FIVE races so far. Relax," another user commented.
"I'll keep that in mind, DJ Squire," a fan also said.
A fan even questioned Jaime Alguersuari's F1 knowledge.
"Just goes to show how much Jamie knows. Lewis Hamilton will come good in the Scuderia Ferrari; he is not a 7xWDC for nothing. The strength, depth, and knowledge will advance his development in the Ferrari," a user opined.
"Who said that?" said another fan.
"And go where?" a user questioned.
Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari beginning in 2025, meaning he is committed to staying until the end of 2026 at least.
Lewis Hamilton offers his verdict on 2026 regulation changes
F1 will undergo a huge overhaul in 2026 with engine regulations set to be revised. The cars will be lighter and smaller with altered aerodynamics. Moreover, the power unit will have an equal split between the internal combustion engine and electrical power.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was asked if the 2026 regulation changes would help in improving the design of the car. To this, he replied, via Motorsportweek:
"I don’t know anything about next year’s car, if I’m going to be honest. I’m not spending any time to think about it. Let’s hope [that it will be]. Less ground effect, let’s hope things shift a little bit."
Hamilton has struggled to adapt to the ground-effect cars, as his performance has dipped dramatically since 2021. In the last three seasons, he has won just two races, both of which came in 2024.