"His great strength is to fight back after setbacks and come back even stronger" - Lewis Hamilton 'always wanted to beat you', says his former McLaren teammate

Lewis Hamilton's drive and tenacity to win irrespective of the discipline is what defines the seven-time world champion, according to his former McLaren teammate, Heikki Kovalainen.

In an interview with Talksport, the Finn elaborated on the seven-time world champion's elite mentality concerning the competition. He said:

“We knew he was very good, but no one would have thought he would break Michael’s [Schumacher] records. But of course it was clear that he would become world champion at some point, which he did. But it’s not just his talent, it’s combining talent with hard work. He’s very determined. When he wants something, he gives everything to achieve it.”

Kovalainen went on to add, saying:

“If we had been playing golf, he would have been just as determined. He just always wanted to beat you, no matter what the discipline. Compared to other athletes, his great strength is fighting back after setbacks and coming back even stronger. His performance level is so high that even super talents like Max Verstappen have to work very hard and expend a lot of energy, and not everyone can do that.”

The Finn drove alongside Hamilton in 2008 and 2009 and was on hand to see the Briton win his maiden World Drivers' Championship.

Lewis Hamilton pushing Mercedes to solve their issues after slow start to 2022

Lewis Hamilton admitted to being on multiple Zoom calls with Mercedes bosses and the team's sponsors as they push to find solutions to the issues hindering the W13.

Mercedes have not appeared as dominant as they have been known to be in seasons past after the introduction of new regulations by F1 this year.

Speaking in an interview following his P4 finish in the 2022 F1 Australian GP, Hamilton said:

“There’s a lot of work, and there’ll be a lot of calls, naturally. I’m on a lot of Zoom calls with all the sponsors and our bosses, really trying to rally them up. We’ve got some improvements that we need to make. And we need everyone’s support in doing so, in just making sure we leave no stone unturned. It’s in making sure the hunger is really there and we’re maximizing absolutely every moment.”

The 37-year-old and his Silver Arrows team will have a chance to see if they have improved at the forthcoming 2022 F1 Imola GP later this weekend.

