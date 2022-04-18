"Today, they are 14 horses ahead" - Mercedes accept that they haven't seen a 'breakthrough' as big as Ferrari's in 2022 F1 season

After spending several years in the midfield, Ferrari have a clear upper hand over the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes in the 2022 season.

As reported by SoyMotor.com, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that he has never witnessed this kind of a "breakthrough" in performance by any team in F1:

"We are seeing that Ferrari has made a big step forward since last season. Before, they were 14 horsepower behind us, but today, they are 14 horsepower ahead. Never before has Formula 1 seen such a breakthrough in such a short time, but they have been able to do it, I can only congratulate them."

While Mercedes find themselves second in the constructors' standings, they significantly lack pace when compared to Red Bull, who are in third place as a result of their reliability issues.

"You will see an evolution of our competitors" - Mercedes on upcoming upgrades

Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles recently spoke about all the work that goes on behind the development and evolution of an F2 car. He emphasized that each team will do their best to significantly improve over the course of the season.

Vowles claimed that the Silver Arrows would do all that they could to keep up with the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull, who are currently their main competitors on the grid. He said, as reported by The Sports Rush:

“I think often people see the race team on TV and think that’s the entire team. It’s not. We are fortunate to have a base in Brackley, and in Brixworth. With hundreds of people working every hour they possibly can to make this racing car fast, competitive and a championship winner.”

“The work that goes on between races is enormous. There is a turnaround of components, there are upgrades, there is an understanding of problems that we have and how do we move the performance forward both on the PU side and also on the chassis side. I suspect you will see an evolution of our competitors. We need to make sure we, at the very minimum, keep up with that.”

With upgrades coming up in Imola and Miami, we are yet to see if the Prancing Horse will be able to maintain their spot at the top. It will also be interesting to see if Mercedes can develop their car in a way that gives them a shot at a ninth world championship title.

