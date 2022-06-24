Lewis Hamilton has 'an unbelievably unlucky season' before 2022 F1 Canadian GP, says former teammate

Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton had the toughest of luck in the 2022 season prior to the Canadian GP. The 2016 Mercedes champion revealed that his former teammate does not like being outperformed within the team and will be motivated to prove a point henceforth.

Commenting on the seven-time world champion’s performance in Canada, Rosberg spoke to Sky Sports F1 and said:

“Lewis is driving at his best. He has just had an unbelievably unlucky season with all these different things going against him. This was a normal weekend and he delivered in the usual awesome way."

He continued:

"That driver pairing is so strong - incredible. But, make no mistake, Lewis hates passionately to ever come second to a teammate, so he will be ultra-motivated and pushing hard internally.”

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1



Nico Rosberg discusses the relationship that’s building between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes 🗣️ 'Lewis HATES coming second to a teammate'Nico Rosberg discusses the relationship that’s building between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes 🗣️ 'Lewis HATES coming second to a teammate'Nico Rosberg discusses the relationship that’s building between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes 👇 https://t.co/gz7wPkxvTy

George Russell has consistently outperformed Lewis Hamilton since the start of the season by continuously finishing in the top 5. Nonetheless, Rosberg believes Hamilton will turn his fortunes around at some point. The German revealed that the British champion dislikes being outperformed by his teammates and will be motivated to outperform Russell in the upcoming races.

On Russell’s performance, Rosberg praised the junior Mercedes driver, saying:

“George has done an awesome job, phenomenal with how difficult that car has been to drive. To be so consistent, driving so well, not making any mistakes, always getting the maximum out of it. He has been brilliant."

He added:

"On Saturday, one would think, ‘okay, keep it safe, bring home another P4 or P5 in qualifying’ . But no. He said, ‘I am going to put my slicks on, I only care about pole position’. That is really awesome.”

Nico Rosberg doubts his former team or Lewis Hamilton will win the British GP

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton and his team might not win the Silverstone race. Although their car seemed better at Gilles Vileneuve, the German doubts they will be as strong at the British GP as they have been in the past.

Outlining his expectations for Mercedes at the British GP, Rosberg said:

“The [Mercedes] car in the race was really decent. I thought it was so awesome how George, right after the start, made headway, passing one car after another down into the hairpin."

Rosberg added:

"I think they are making progress but there is still some way to go to Ferrari and Red Bull. They can’t win at Silverstone. They are still too far away.”

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1



Lewis Hamilton has been given a huge confidence boost after overcoming a tough start to the weekend to finish third in Canada 🎙️ "I think it has given me and the team a lot of hope!" 🥳Lewis Hamilton has been given a huge confidence boost after overcoming a tough start to the weekend to finish third in Canada 🎙️ "I think it has given me and the team a lot of hope!" 🥳Lewis Hamilton has been given a huge confidence boost after overcoming a tough start to the weekend to finish third in Canada 🎙️💬 https://t.co/jPoAJgQD8Q

Mercedes are third in the constructor’s championship with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton running in fourth and sixth respectively. The Silverstone circuit is a more traditional circuit and comprises a selection of tricky corners. The Silver Arrows need to implement more improvements to optimize the balance of the car in order to compete by any measure.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has claimed eight victories at the circuit in the past. He, along with his fellow British teammate, will be looking forward to performing on their homeground.

