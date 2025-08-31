Lewis Hamilton apologizes to Ferrari as he crashes out of the F1 Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton has apologized to the Ferrari team just after he crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix on lap 23 of the race. The incident happened when the veteran was running in P7, after having started the race from the same spot.

Ad

Hamilton caused all sorts of chaos to bring the 2025 Dutch GP to life as the driver crashed on the banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort Circuit, presumably as he lost grip amid rainy conditions. This brought a safety car on lap 23 of the race, forcing most drivers into a pit stop.

The uncharacteristic mistake came from the 7x world champion just as his teammate Charles Leclerc had exited the pits, meaning the incident was unfortunate for Ferrari in more than just one way. As a result, all drivers in front of Leclerc were able to pit, and the Monegasque even lost a position to the Mercedes of George Russell.

Ad

Trending

After the incident, Hamilton's race engineer Riccardo Adami asked him if he was okay. The driver replied in the affirmative and also apologized to his team for the race-ending mistake.

"Yeah. I’m so sorry guys."

Hamilton was on for a non-eventful race, one that might not have been the worst thing for the driver who has been struggling to find form in the last two Grands Prix. After having qualified in the top ten for the first time in the last three tries, the race ended in tears for the 40-year-old.

Ad

This was another low in Hamilton's journey at Ferrari so far, as the former Mercedes man has struggled to settle at the Italian team since moving to the team in 2025. He sits sixth in the drivers' standings and will not be adding to his tally of 109 points at Zandvoort.

Lewis Hamilton claims he wanted to return to enjoying F1 post the summer break

Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Speaking ahead of the Dutch GP, Lewis Hamilton had claimed that his main purpose was to get back to enjoying driving in F1. He also added that he still retained the love he has for the sport even amid a tough season at Ferrari.

Ad

After referring to his comments about being "useless" after the Hungarian GP qualifying, Hamilton was asked how he was going to approach the final 10 races of the season.

"I think right now, it’s just about calming some things down and focusing on getting back to enjoying my job. I love this sport, I always have," said Hamilton, via Formula1's official website.

Ad

"That’s why I got into it, and I’m going to drown out all of the noise and just get back to, this is a great restart moment for us," he added.

However, the restart has not gone as Lewis Hamilton would have hoped. The crash in the Netherlands has led to his first DNF during his time at Ferrari, and the first since the 2024 United States GP for the driver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More