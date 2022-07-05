"Please don’t jump onto our race circuits to protest" - Lewis Hamilton backtracks his support of anti-oil protestors who invaded the track during 2022 F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton has backtracked on his comments about anti-oil protests after he was made aware that protestors had walked on and sat on the Wellington straight at the British GP. Since the race was red-flagged after the Turn 1 incident, fortunately, a disaster was averted.

Lewis Hamilton took to the media to backtrack on his comments where he had praised the protestors. The Mercedes driver talked about how it isn't smart to put anyone in harm's way by doing something like this.

“As we’ve seen today, this is a very dangerous sport. I wasn’t aware of the protests today and while I will always support those standing up for what they believe in, it must be done safely. Please don’t jump onto our race circuits to protest, we don’t want to put you in harm’s way.”

During the post-race press conference, Lewis Hamilton spoke up in favor of the protestors and said that he was happy that people are fighting for the planet.

“I love that people are fighting for the planet. We need more people like them.”

After the incident came to light, even Mercedes jumped to the defense of their driver, clarifying that Lewis Hamilton was only endorsing their right to protest - not the method that they chose. In a statement released by Mercedes, they said:

“Lewis was endorsing their right to protest but not the method they chose, which compromised their safety and that of others.”

Carlos Sainz shares Lewis Hamilton's sentiments on the protest

During the post-race press conference, Carlos Sainz shared similar sentiments to the protests where he felt that everyone has the right to protest. However, it should not be done by putting yourself or others in harm's way.

“I think people have the opportunity to speak out and do manifestations wherever they want because it’s a right, but I don’t believe jumping onto an F1 track is a good way to do it because you put yourself at risk and all the drivers."

He continued:

"I support the cause and I think F1 is doing a great job already to try and go carbon zero by 2030 and we are pushing in this area, and we pushing F1 and the FIA to find ways to go in this direction."

This was not the first time someone had invaded the track during a British GP. A similar incident happened in 2003 as well when a priest ran onto the Wellington straight during a race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far