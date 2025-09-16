Lewis Hamilton calls for aid to Gaza, highlights UN commission’s description of the situation as “genocide”

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has called for aid to Gaza, once again addressing the situation in Palestine, claiming that the human race cannot stand by and let the same "continue to happen". The 40-year-old also cited the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which on Tuesday claimed that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Ad

On the same day, Lewis Hamilton shared an Instagram story in which he expressed that the situation in Gaza was only getting worse. The Ferrari driver also shared a few numbers and figures to highlight the dire situation in the Palestinian city.

"The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the day. In the past two years, more than 10% of the population has been killed or wounded - including tens of thousands of children - and that number only continues to rise," wrote Hamilton.

Ad

Trending

"The latest incursion on Gaza City has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, with hospitals across the strip already overwhelmed with those suffering from famine, and casualties of the bombing that never seems to end," he added.

Hamilton then also cited the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry's findings, which were published on September 16, describing Israel's acts in Gaza as "genocide".

Ad

"Today, a UN commission of enquiry described what is happening in Gaza as a genocide. As human beings, we cannot stand by and let this continue to happen."

Screen grab via Lewis Hamilton's Instagram story [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]

Hamilton has also previously come out and called for support for the Palestinian people and spoken out about the Middle-Eastern conflict.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton urges fans to donate to humanitarian groups aiding Palestinians

Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton also shared details on three humanitarian organizations that are working to aid the Palestinian people, as he urged his fans to also contribute if they can. The 7x F1 world champion also added that he himself has made monetary contributions to these groups.

Ad

"It's hard not to feel powerless in the face of so much tragedy, but we can't stand by and do nothing. I have donated to three organizations that are working tirelessly to help those who need it," said Hamilton.

This includes the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Doctors Without Borders, and Save the Children UK.

"If you feel you have anything to spare, I would be grateful if you could join me," he also added.

Ad

Screen grab via Lewis Hamilton's Instagram story [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]

The UN commission’s genocide finding has now added a new legal dimension to one of the world’s most protracted and unresolved conflicts. The commission found that authorities and security forces carried out four of the five acts classified as genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

This includes "killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinians in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births", as stated in the OHCHR press release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More