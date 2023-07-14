Lewis Hamilton celebrates British GP podium by partying with Shakira - Reports

After finishing third in the 2023 F1 British GP, Lewis Hamilton was recently seen partying with his friend Shakira at a club in London. The two have been seen together on several occasions outside the paddock over the past few months. Shakira has also attended three Grand Prix races in 2023.

Despite not having a good few races earlier, Hamilton finished on the podium in his home race, leaving fans ecstatic and hopeful that he will break his victory-drought soon.

It was reported by The Sun that after the race, both he and Shakira went to Tape London, which is a club in the capital of England. They were in the VIP section of the club and were in constant conversation. Later, Shakira left the club at 3:30 am, while Lewis Hamilton was seen leaving at around 6 am.

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Rumors of a potential romance between Lewis Hamilton and pop superstar Shakira intensify as the duo was spotted together at a club following the British Grand Prix. This marks the third time Shakira has visited Hamilton during races this season, sparking speculation about… : Rumors of a potential romance between Lewis Hamilton and pop superstar Shakira intensify as the duo was spotted together at a club following the British Grand Prix. This marks the third time Shakira has visited Hamilton during races this season, sparking speculation about… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: Rumors of a potential romance between Lewis Hamilton and pop superstar Shakira intensify as the duo was spotted together at a club following the British Grand Prix. This marks the third time Shakira has visited Hamilton during races this season, sparking speculation about… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jfKtxwFw4C

There have been rumors of them dating each other, but nothing can be said for sure since neither has officially confirmed anything. However, it is safe to say that they are both good friends. It is also understood that they want to keep their relationship as private as possible.

After bagging a podium finish at the 2023 F1 British GP, Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' championship, right behind his old rival Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton on McLaren's resurgence and how Mercedes needs to do more

McLaren shocked the entire grid after they ended up in P2 and P3 at the 2023 F1 British GP qualifying session. Its car was extremely quick and was able to beat all the other top teams fair and square.

Although Lewis Hamilton expressed his joy at seeing his old team do well once again, he urged his current employer, Mercedes, to step up and work harder than others.

He told motorsport.com before the British GP:

“Not surprised. I mean, if you look at the car, it makes sense. I'm really happy for them," Hamilton said. "They've had such a bad run for so long, so to be back up there is really, really great to see. If you just put it alongside a Red Bull, it looks very, very similar down the sides. It's working. It is great. We now have another team up in the mix, which is what we want to see in this sport.”

“It's not a blow. It's just a wake-up call for us. Others have overtaken us, and we need to do more. Of course, I'll try and be optimistic and do our best. But realistically, I'm not sure. We will find out. It was difficult to get past two Ferraris and then we've got two McLarens out there. It's going to be a tough race,” he added.

Hamilton's prediction of a tough race was correct as McLaren was once again quite strong. During the latter stages of the race, he was simply unable to overtake Lando Norris for second place, despite being on soft tires.

Poll : 0 votes