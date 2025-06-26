Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc dealt a huge blow as Ferrari’s rear suspension upgrade for Silverstone risks potential delay - Report

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc may face a delay in receiving Ferrari’s full upgrade package initially planned for the Austrian Grand Prix. According to Sky Sports commentator Carlo Vanzini, who shared insights on his YouTube channel, Ferrari is expected to introduce a new floor in Austria but will retain the current suspension setup for now.

The Maranello outfit had planned to roll out a comprehensive upgrade split across the Austria and Silverstone double-header. However, Vanzini indicated that the complete package, including a new rear suspension, may not be ready in time for Silverstone. He expects the suspension upgrade to arrive closer to the Belgian Grand Prix. As a result, the reworked floor and the new suspension will likely not be introduced simultaneously.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the Ferrari upgrade, as reported by F1 Generale, Vanzini said:

“Among those that on the eve we thought could be the 'four sisters', Ferrari is the only one that has not won. However, it is also the only one that has not actually brought updates yet because it still has to understand how this platform works and if it has potential. Potential that does not seem to be there, however, given that the technicians in Maranello have decided to introduce a new rear suspension. A modification that will also include a bottom.

“The new suspension, however, should not arrive before Belgium. It was supposed to arrive at Silverstone but I don't think that will happen. The new floor will debut in Austria and will work with the entire package. It's difficult to say what this update will entail, there could be a big leap forward or nothing could change. Surely the Reds must focus on being able to do a qualifying like the one in Monaco and then manage in the race as they have shown they can do recently.”

Lewis Hamilton hopes Ferrari upgrades in Austria help them make progress

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful that Ferrari’s new upgrade, introduced at the Austrian Grand Prix, will deliver meaningful performance gains. While the full impact of the update remains uncertain, he expressed optimism that it represents a step in the right direction for the team’s development. Ferrari urgently needs to stabilise the platform of its car to improve competitiveness. The Maranello squad is expected to debut a revised floor in Austria, with the possibility of further upgrades arriving by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Speaking to onsite media in Austria, as reported by Motorsport Week, Hamilton said:

"Firstly, I am happy that we have an upgrade, it is always exciting to get new pieces on the car. So I am really grateful for everyone working hard to bring them, but we don’t really know the actual effect it is going to have. It’s not the normal information we’re getting of how much load you’ve added to the car. It is not necessarily clear, but hopefully it will be a step in the right direction, but I wouldn’t think we’re expecting it to change a huge amount, but fingers crossed it is better."

Lewis Hamilton currently sits sixth in the Drivers’ championship with 79 points, while his teammate Charles Leclerc is fifth with 104 points. Despite Leclerc securing three podium finishes this season, the points gap between the two Ferrari drivers remains relatively close.

In his debut year with the Italian team, Hamilton is yet to secure a race win or podium, with his only victory coming in the sprint race in China. Ferrari are third in the Constructors’ championship with 183 points. McLaren lead the standings with a commanding 374 points, followed by Mercedes in second with 199 points. Red Bull, meanwhile, are close behind Ferrari with a total of 162 points.

