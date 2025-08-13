Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc urged to do “a bit more” for a “perfect Hollywood season” by F1 veteran

The 2025 season has been marked by an intense drivers' championship battle so far, and former F1 race winner David Coulthard reckoned that Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc needed to do a bit more to achieve a perfect Hollywood season. The scarlet duo has yet to claim a single victory in the Grand Prix format this year, with the rest of the top-four teams already having a win under their belt.

Ferrari arrived in the 2025 season with the hopes of fighting McLaren for the championship, as the Italian giant had barely missed out on the title by 14 points last year. The prancing horses secured five race wins and were slated to claim a few victories in 2025, too, ahead of the 2026 regulation reset.

However, McLaren hit the ground running, and despite the papaya squad having been beaten three times this year, they have a comfortable lead in the constructors' sphere. This has been aided by the close performance delta between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as the two are barely split by nine points after the first half of the season.

With the field spread during qualifying, it remains one of the closest in F1 history, and an enticing battle for the drivers' title. Coulthard stated the sole factor halting F1 from having a perfect Hollywood season, via F1:

"If you’re a McLaren fan, you’re loving the run that they’re having, but even if you’re a generalist, I think it’s a great season of F1. The closeness of the grid is the thing that’s really impressing me, especially in Qualifying. Obviously come race time it opens up a little bit, but I’m just loving how close this season is.

"To have a perfect Hollywood season, we need Ferrari doing a bit more. I know we got the little excitement with Lewis in the Sprint, but they obviously got disqualified on race day."

Of the two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc has been the team leader even after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's arrival at the team earlier this year.

Will a change of tide be witnessed in the intra-team battle between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton?

Charles Leclerc (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada race weekend - Source: Getty

In the 14 race weekends held so far, Leclerc has a dominant lead in the intra-team battle. Moreover, he has scored 42 more points than Lewis Hamilton (151 vs. 109), as he has appeared more comfortable of the two while handling the Ferrari SF-25.

However, this comfort could also be attributed to Leclerc's already long-standing tenure in Maranello. But, former F1 driver, Juan Pablo Montoya, called out how if Ferrari moved in the direction of Lewis Hamilton, life could get harder for the Monegasque, as he said, via RN365:

"Charles looks very quick because he can handle the car's behaviour. I think that as Ferrari adjusts the car more to Lewis' style and he gets comfortable, life will get harder for Charles. So far, it hasn't been too tough for him, but we'll see."

Ferrari sits second in the constructors' standings, ahead of fierce rivals Mercedes and Red Bull.

