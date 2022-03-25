Lewis Hamilton chose 'the most popping color' on his helmet to differentiate the two Mercedes drivers

Moving away from his iconic purple, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has opted for the color yellow as a prominent shade on his helmet ahead of the 2022 F1 season. Hamilton releaved that he chose a color that would stand out and allow fans to differentiate him from his team-mate, George Russell, on track. Russell has joined the 37-year-old at the Silver Arrows beginning 2022.

As reported by Motorsport, the Briton explained the reason behind going back to yellow, saying:

“What I’ve noticed and [I am] sensitive to [is] those that are watching the grands prix can’t tell the difference between the two cars, and that was an issue I brought up to the team. I spent hours at home after the launch with my iPad, taking a picture and you’re editing [it on] some sort of editor, and sending these pictures of what the car livery would look better as to Toto [Wolff] and to Ola [Kallenius].”

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton For this year's helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days For this year's helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days 💛 https://t.co/PMIP5SgF0Q

Emphasizing that yellow would improve visibility and help with recognition, he added:

“I did some research, I looked for what the most popping colour would be, and came back to yellow. So we put that on the car. Then I realised you still can’t see the helmets with these halos, so I decided to bring some real light to the helmet.”

Mercedes have had a difficult start to the season with both cars achieving the best possible result at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to get underway this weekend, and several teams will be looking to maximize their potential.

Martin Brundle claims Lewis Hamilton could retire if Mercedes remain third fastest

Given their struggles going into the 2022 season, Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle recently revealed that he believes Lewis Hamilton could walk away from the team and sport if Mercedes remain the third fastest car on the grid at the end of the season.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 You know we'll keep pushing to be in that fight out front. Gave it all we had there out night.You know we'll keep pushing to be in that fight out front. Gave it all we had there out night. 👊 You know we'll keep pushing to be in that fight out front. https://t.co/6YjZRiCqBd

As reported by the Independent, Brundle said:

“As long as he’s still enjoying the bits around F1 or he can tolerate those bits around F1 and balance it out with just loving driving the car, [he’ll stay]. [But] if he goes through the whole year and Mercedes are third fastest and others are catching them up, then I suspect he’ll take a different view and my enjoyment analogy will play out in that he won’t be enjoying it anymore.”

Lewis Hamilton finished the 2022 season opener in Bahrain on the podium with a third-place finish behind both Ferraris. It must be noted, however, that Red Bull suffered a disappointing double-DNF despite having a clear pace advantage over Mercedes.

Edited by Anurag C