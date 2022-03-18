Lewis Hamilton reveals his new helmet for 2022 F1 season

After a devastating loss in the 2021 season finale, Lewis Hamilton is welcoming the new 2022 season with a new black and yellow helmet, having left behind his purple from the past several seasons.

In a Twitter post, Hamilton introduced his new helmet design to the world, writing:

For this year’s helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton For this year's helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days For this year's helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days 💛 https://t.co/PMIP5SgF0Q

The Mercedes driver made his F1 debut with a similar design, yellow being the most prominent color back in 2007 and stuck with it until 2013. Representing a return to his roots, the yellow on the helmet symbolizes hope and optimism for a positive new year season for the Briton, who is determined to take home a record-breaking eighth world championship title.

The pre-season testing sessions in Barcelona and Bahrain have, however, left Mercedes concerned over the pace and strength of their 2022 challengers. Hamilton himself has indicated that the car is not in a position to be fighting for race wins. The season opener in Bahrain this weekend will give a better idea of where each team stands this season.

Toto Wolff claims he was "pretty sure" Lewis Hamilton would be back for F1 2022

Rumors surrounding his retirement took over the internet after Lewis Hamilton heartbreakingly watched the World Championship title slip through his fingers in Abu Dhabi last year. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, however, claims he knew it was not the end of his journey in the sport or with the team.

As reported by The New York Times, Wolff commented on Hamilton's return, saying:

“Considering the gravity of the incident that happened in Abu Dhabi, it leaves a driver of that caliber quite disillusioned. But I always knew it wasn’t the end of his Formula 1 career or his journey with Mercedes. I was always pretty sure. There was a certain easiness. I know when he’s going in the wrong direction, but I felt pretty good about him during that time.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is back in the world championship chase this season with George Russell partnering him at Mercedes.

Edited by Anurag C