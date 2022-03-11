Lewis Hamilton claims F1 is "constant warfare"

Lewis Hamilton is back on track for the second session of pre-season testing ahead of one of the most anticipated F1 seasons so far. Meanwhile, the release of the fourth season of Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive has certainly brought to light how the drivers felt going into the last season.

The seven-time world champion went into 2021 determined to take another championship to his name. Earlier last year, he claimed that, while he has several wins in his pocket, the sport is a "constant warfare" and that he can never choose to simply get comfortable.

After an exciting win in the first race in Bahrain last season, Lewis Hamilton claimed that he still has the hunger for more. He said:

“I’ve been racing a long time and I’ve faced a lot of different drivers. It’s constant warfare. this year I still have that hunger. If anything, I feel I’m more driven than I ever have before and it’s quite overwhelming.”

The 36-year-old devastatingly watched his eighth championship slip through his fingers on the very last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Yet, he is back this year renewed for another fight, which is a testament to the fact that the grind never stops in F1.

"There’s no friends on the track" - Lewis Hamilton on rivalry with Max Verstappen

The 2021 season saw a thrilling battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton with exciting wheel-to-wheel racing, massive crashes, and endless controversies. The Briton recently claimed that while the two are not "friends," they certainly have respect for each other in the paddock.

Formula 1 @F1



18 wins between them in 2021, and they battled until the very last lap of the season ⚔️



The Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry will always be remembered



#AbuDhabiGP #F1 The absolute class of the field18 wins between them in 2021, and they battled until the very last lap of the season ⚔️The Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry will always be remembered The absolute class of the field 18 wins between them in 2021, and they battled until the very last lap of the season ⚔️The Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry will always be remembered#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/BsCqbA5GXm

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hamilton said:

“We see each other in the paddocks, things are normal, we’re two drivers, pretty much like you, we have a sense of how much we like driving. On the other side, we’re ruthless, that’s what you have to be, in business, hopefully with a bit of compassion. We’re fighters, there’s no friends on the track, and so it’s a constant... some days we get it right, sometimes we get it wrong, but it’s important we keep respect.”

The anticipation for another year of battling is rising in the paddock as all the cars hit the track ahead of the season opener in Bahrain.

Edited by Anurag C