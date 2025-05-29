Lewis Hamilton clears the air over tensions between him and his Ferrari race engineer after Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton has proceeded to clear the air over supposed tensions between him and his Ferrari engineer after speculations of the same during the F1 Monaco GP race weekend. The race in the principality was not the best for the 7x F1 champion. He had a penalty going into the race, which meant that he was starting the race in P7.

Ad

The driver made progress after the first pitstop and was in P5 heading to the next phase of the race. Unfortunately, beyond that, there was no progress from Hamilton in the race. The Ferrari driver was around 12 seconds behind Charles Leclerc when Fernando Alonso first pitted, giving him cleaner air in front of him. That, however, didn't change things to a large extent for the Brit.

As the race progressed, the driver continued to fall behind the top four drivers. Coupled with being stuck behind the backmarkers, Lewis Hamilton was close to a minute behind the race leader. There was an untelevised moment that caught the eye of a lot of people and raised a few questions.

Ad

Trending

After the race, Hamilton was seen questioning his race engineer, "Are you upset with me or something?" on the team radio, with no reply coming from the other side. While Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur dismissed suggestions of any friction between the duo, the doubts remained.

Heading into the F1 Spanish GP, Lewis Hamilton has moved to dismiss these doubts by clarifying that he had a great relationship with his engineer. He told media, including RacingNews365:

Ad

“There is a lot of speculation, most of it is BS. We have a great relationship. He's been amazing to work with, he's a great guy. He's working so hard, we both are. We don't always get it right every weekend. We have disagreements like everyone does in relationships, but we work through them. We're both in it together."

Ad

He added:

“We both want to win a championship together. We're both working towards lifting the team up. It's just all noise, and we don't really pay any attention to it. It can continue if you want, but it doesn't make any difference to the job that we're trying to do.”

We're constantly learning more and more about each other: Lewis Hamilton

It has only been eight races this season where the 7x F1 champion has worked with a new race engineer. It also needs to be kept in mind that the Ferrari driver was in a partnership with his former engineer at Mercedes, Pete Bonnington, for a long time, and such a change takes time to adapt to. He said (via the aforementioned source):

Ad

“Our relationship is great, there are no problems. We're constantly learning more and more about each other. We're constantly adapting to the way both of us like to work. He's worked with lots of different drivers before. We don't have any problems."

Lewis Hamilton would be hoping for a better run at Barcelona now, as he's been with the team for a decent period. Now is the time to step things up and get better results compared to Charles Leclerc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More