Lewis Hamilton concerned but hoping to be “surprised” with F1’s new regulations

Ahead of the impending 2026 engine regulation changes, Lewis Hamilton has expressed concerns over the future of F1. He felt the current generation of cars was the heaviest, and despite new regulations, the sport was not headed in the right direction.

Ad

F1 is set to embrace one of its biggest regulation overhauls in the sport's recent history as engine rules will be revised from 2026. The power unit will have an equal split between the internal combustion engine and electrical power. Moreover, the cars will go lighter with significant changes in aerodynamics.

However, the seven-time world champion had his doubts over the efficiency of the new regulations. He insisted that F1 was not headed in the right direction as the current generation of cars was slower and heavier. While upcoming regulations aim to reduce car weight slightly, he was not convinced it would solve the larger issue.

Ad

Trending

Regardless, Lewis Hamilton hoped to be proved wrong in 2026. Talking to Sky Italia, he said:

"I don’t think it’s [F1] going in the right direction, personally. Maybe I’ll be surprised next year. Maybe we arrive and the cars are really nice. With the direction we’re going, we’re going slower. The cars are getting heavier. I mean, next year, I guess they are getting lighter, but this generation of car is the heaviest car that I’ve raced."

Ad

Apart from Hamilton, many engine manufacturers have reportedly raised issues about the composition of the 2026 power unit. According to reports, Red Bull and Ferrari proposed to reduce the electric share of the PUs to save battery. However, Mercedes reportedly wasn't in favor of any last-minute changes, as they've likely cracked the new regulations and could be the fastest team in 2026.

For now, these reports are conjectures, as F1 has yet to confirm any issues related to the 2026 engine regulation overhaul.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton tipped to win eighth title in 2026

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joined Scuderia Ferrari in a blockbuster move this year with a multi-year contract, meaning he is destined to race for Ferrari in 2026.

Ad

Ahead of the much-anticipated regulation change, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has stated that 2026 would be Hamilton's best bet to win his record-breaking eighth title. Talking to AceOdds, Herbert said:

“I think 2026 is Lewis Hamilton’s final chance at getting the eighth championship. He’s 40 years old now; is he in his prime? No. Has that prime passed? Yes. Is he still really good? Yes."

Ferrari hasn't made any progress in 2025, especially after finishing P2 in the Constructors' championship in 2024. Hamilton, after seven races this year, is at P6 in the title race with 53 points. If the Italian team fails to build a robust power unit next year, Hamilton's dream would be unlikely to come true.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More