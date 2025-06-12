Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari’s reluctance to let him talk about “massive” issues

Ahead of the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has hinted at the reluctance of the Ferrari team to let him speak about issues surrounding the SF-25 challenger. The British driver appeared dejected during the last race in Barcelona, where he largely struggled to match the pace of the front-runners.

The former Mercedes driver had started the Spanish Grand Prix in fifth but ended the race in sixth — and to the amazement of many, behind Nico Hülkenberg in the Kick Sauber. The seven-time champion’s post-race radio exchange with the Ferrari pit wall largely gave little indication that he was dealing with any mechanical problems during the race, which appeared to leave Hamilton and several of his supporters puzzled by his lack of pace.

However, ahead of the start of the Canada GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton confirmed that he was indeed dealing with a major issue on his car that significantly compromised his race. He also revealed that the team often prefers to keep such matters away from public scrutiny.

Sharing his thoughts during the media rounds in Montreal, Hamilton said:

“Massively, massively [affected us]. Unfortunately, the team doesn’t want us to talk too much about it, but we both had issues that were hindering us massively from halfway through the race already. What I didn’t know was whether or not I had that problem, but I said on the radio it was the worst feeling I’ve ever had in the car. At the end of the race, I was like, ‘Geez, I’ve never experienced something this bad.’”

“It wasn’t until after the TV interviews that we found out there was an issue. It was a bit of a relief to hear that because it definitely didn’t feel right afterwards.”

Lewis Hamilton’s start to life at Scuderia Ferrari has continued to unfold in a manner few envisioned. The 40-year-old, however, will be aiming for a turnaround in performance at the upcoming race at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve — a track where he has enjoyed tremendous success in previous years, clinching victory on seven occasions.

Lewis Hamilton defends Frederic Vasseur amid recent scrutiny

Lewis Hamilton also leapt to the defence of Frédéric Vasseur during his media interaction ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. The Ferrari team boss has been met with criticism in recent times, with swirling reports suggesting he could be facing the exit if the team’s performance doesn’t improve.

However, Lewis Hamilton was quick to shut down these rumours, making it clear that the Team Principal has his full support. Sharing his thoughts, he stated:

“I'm here to win with Fred, and he has my full support. And for everyone writing stories about me not racing — I have literally just started, and I am here for the long haul. Zero doubts.”

The recent criticism directed at Vasseur has come in light of Ferrari’s recent dip in performance. The Italian outfit had shown steady progress in its fight for titles under the 57-year-old, finishing third and second in the 2023 and 2024 Constructors’ standings, respectively.

However, the 2025 season has unfolded in a manner far from what many expected, with the team currently sitting 197 points behind leader McLaren — a stark contrast to last season, where both teams pushed each other until the final race for the Constructors’ crown.

