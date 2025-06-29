Lewis Hamilton content with Austrian GP result despite lacking race pace

Lewis Hamilton expressed his satisfaction with the Scuderia Ferrari team following his result at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 29. The 40-year-old driver finished the Spielberg race in fourth place, over 29 seconds behind race winner Lando Norris at Red Bull Ring.

Hamilton, who had largely downplayed expectations in the lead-up to the race weekend, secured a season-best qualifying position—fourth—and subsequently followed it up with his joint-best race finish with the Ferrari team in the Grand Prix main race. The seven-time world champion appeared pleased with how his race weekend panned out and was quick to dwell on the positives he achieved through the Austrian GP event.

Sharing his thoughts following the conclusion of the race, Lewis Hamilton, speaking via Formula 1’s official website, stated:

“It’s been a solid weekend for the team – we continued to improve our qualifying pace and the team did a great job throughout. We didn’t have the race pace we expected, but still, we came away with some solid points and a podium, which is something we can be proud of.”

Looking ahead to the next race on the calendar—the British Grand Prix—he continued:

“We’ll analyse the data carefully to understand where improvements can be made. Thank you to everyone at the track and at the factory for their hard work and commitment. We remain focused and I’m looking forward to my first home Grand Prix with Ferrari.”

Lewis Hamilton has largely endured a torrid start following his switch to the Ferrari team earlier this year. The former Mercedes driver has so far failed to record any Grand Prix podium finish with the Italian outfit—a feat he will fancy achieving during his home race at Silverstone.

What Lewis Hamilton said about Ferrari’s upgrade after Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton also weighed in on the Scuderia Ferrari team’s upgrade following the Austrian Grand Prix. The Maranello-based team had entered the race weekend with a new floor and other modifications to the SF-25 challenger.

Hamilton, who had been vocal about the need for updates to the car before the race weekend, detailed how pleased he was that the upgrades to the team’s machinery had yielded the desired results. Sharing his thoughts via Sky Sports F1 following the conclusion of the race, he stated:

"Mega progress for us as a team, so we have to say a huge thank you again to the guys at the factory for bringing the upgrade this weekend. It didn't seem much on paper. It was really a small step, but perhaps it had a bigger influence on our performance."

"For us to be the second-fastest team this weekend, we're not a minute down from McLaren, which is positive. To bag some really strong points, I'm definitely happy with it," Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished the Austrian Grand Prix in fourth and third place, respectively, behind the front-running McLaren duo. The pair were also over 30 seconds clear of their nearest challenger, George Russell, who could only manage fifth place for the Mercedes team.

