Lewis Hamilton drops 1-word reaction to Isack Hadjar securing his first-ever F1 podium in the Dutch GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton gave a short reaction to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar securing his first-ever Formula 1 podium at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. The French driver drove a faultless race around tricky conditions at the iconic Zandvoort circuit and defended brilliantly against the likes of Charles Leclerc and George Russell at various parts of the race.Isack Hadjar started the race from P4 and negated the start well enough after seeing off some early pressure from Leclerc. However, the VCARB driver built a significant gap to the Monegasque driver and even began closing in on Max Verstappen ahead of him.The 20-year-old was steadfast in his position but was fortunate to gain another position after McLaren driver Lando Norris experienced an oil leak failure, which promoted the former to his first-ever podium slot.In his emotional post on his social media platform Instagram, Hadjar shared a series of pictures from his celebrations and wrote:&quot;Happy me with half a trophy !🏆 Surreal day, thank you @visacashapprb ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of the post, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton congratulated the rookie and gave a one-word reaction to his celebrations, saying:&quot;Legend,&quot;Snapshot of Lewis Hamilton's reaction...Credits-InstagramHamilton and Hadjar share a special bond as the latter considers the seven-time F1 world champion his racing hero and has hung out with him on the driver's parade and off track on multiple occasions.Isack Hadjar gives an insight into his emotions after securing the podiumVisa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar stated that he felt incredible after securing his maiden podium at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix and revealed that he had dreamt of this moment all his life.As per F1.com, the French driver reflected his feelings and analyzed the race, saying:&quot;This is what I’ve always dreamed of, and it feels incredible. I’m absolutely over the moon. The team has worked so hard to get us here today, and I couldn’t be prouder. I didn’t expect today’s result, but achieving one of my dreams makes it even more special. I had a tricky start, but we did this on pure pace and merit.&quot;I knew I had to nail the final safety car restart, so I defended as hard as I could and brought it home. The battles were intense, especially in the opening laps, with the pressure from other cars, but we held strong. I hope we can carry this momentum into next week and keep scoring points.”Isack Hadjar has 37 points to his name from 15 races and three sprints in the 2025 season and has arguably been the Rookie of the Year thus far. There is also a buzz amongst the paddock insiders that he could be promoted to the Red Bull seat in the 2026 season.