Lewis Hamilton drops 1-word on Serena Williams’ sister Venus’ iconic twirl in her latest WTA win

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Jul 23, 2025 23:16 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of USA - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton with Venus Williams during the 2016 F1 United States Grand Prix. Source: Getty

As Venus Williams rolled back the years in Washington earlier this evening with a vintage win under the lights, few people celebrated harder than Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time F1 world champion, currently preparing for a pivotal race weekend at Spa, reshared a clip of her match and offered just one word in response.

He wrote on his Instagram story:

"Legend!!!!! @venuswilliams"
Lewis Hamilton's story of Venus Williams' DC Open win - Source: via @lewishamilton on Instagram
Lewis Hamilton's story of Venus Williams' DC Open win - Source: via @lewishamilton on Instagram

For Lewis Hamilton, the moment meant more than a nod of respect. It was a reminder of everything he's drawn from the Williams sisters over his own career.

Venus Williams walked into the Citi Open stadium with no ranking, no recent wins, and no singles match since March, and walked out with her 819th career victory. She defeated No. 35-ranked Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4, who was born the year Venus won her first Grand Slam match.

After her commanding win, Venus walked to the net, raised her arms in a familiar, graceful twirl, as the crowd erupted. Earlier this week, she was also in the doubles draw with rising American Hailey Baptiste, where they lost in the quarterfinal. She will now face Magdalena Frech in Round 2.

Lewis Hamilton gears up for Spa with new upgrades for Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone. Source: Getty.
Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone. Source: Getty.

As Venus Williams celebrated in Washington, Lewis Hamilton was ramping up preparations for his own challenge in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the 13th round of what has so far been a frustrating debut season at Ferrari. The seven-time champion is still chasing his first Grand Prix podium with the Scuderia.

Hamilton's 2025 campaign has been filled with inconsistency and a lack of performance in medium-speed corners - a weakness Ferrari has targeted with a fresh upgrade package introduced for Spa. The SF-25 updates are expected to improve both traction and braking stability.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed the new components in a Ferrari brief:

"The Belgian Grand Prix is the first leg of the final double-header before the summer break. We have worked hard at the factory to bring an additional upgrade package for the SF-25. Therefore, a point of focus this weekend will be to make sure we maximize its potential from the get-go."
This weekend also brings the third Sprint event of the year, reducing practice to just one hour. But having scored two podium finishes in the sprint races at China and Miami, Hamilton will be hoping Spa delivers a breakthrough.

Hamilton, for his part, is leaving little to chance. He shared a video of his physical prep on Instagram and wrote:

"45m bike, 1 hour in gym, 6 mile run. Dead."
Lewis Hamilton's workout video - Source: via @lewishamilton on Instagram
Lewis Hamilton's workout video - Source: via @lewishamilton on Instagram

The British driver is sixth in the championship standings with 103 points, but well adrift of the leaders. Despite this, Spa holds promise. It's a venue where Hamilton has won five times, including in 2024.

And as Venus twirled at centre court, 44 years old and still winning in front of thousands, Lewis Hamilton, 40, hopes for similar outcomes.

More from Sportskeeda
