Lewis Hamilton drops 1-word verdict on $300M Tennis titan Serena Williams’ Super Bowl LIX cameo

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton was among the millions who enjoyed the Eagles' monumental Super Bowl LIX victory over Kansas City Chiefs. The 2-time defending champions were humbled by an extraordinary performance by Jalen Hurts and his team. Moreover, Kendrick Lamar's HT show also featured guests like SZA, Samuel Jackson, and Lewis Hamilton's close pal Serena Williams.

Hamilton, who is Denver Bronco's minority owner as well, shared his views on the Super Bowl LIX and shared a congratulatory message for Nick Sirianni's team. He also gave a shout out to $300M friend (According to celebritynetworth) Serena Williams after she was spotted in Kendrick Lamar's Half-time show.

Lewis Hamilton shared on his IG story with the caption:

"Great game, great show. Mad respect to all the athletes who went out and gave it their all. Congrats to the Eagles. Deserved."

He later commented on Serena Williams' reel with a 1-word response.

"Icon"

Lewis Hamilton also advertised his non-alcoholic tequila brand Almave in his story. He poured himself a glass of his own beverage and advertised his iconic orange bottle in his story. This is not the first time the new Ferrari star has marketed his tequila, and it is safe to assume it won't be the last either.

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton details "unique and privileged conversations" with Tennis superstar Serena Williams

Both Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams need no introduction. The pair are the winningest individuals in their respective sports and two of the most succesful athletes of all time. The former Mercedes star has often opened up on Serena's influence and support in his career.

Speaking about his success in an old interview, Lewis mentioned how talking to Williams was a way to confide and share things with someone who has had a similar experience in their career.

Lewis said in his interview with People.com:

"It can be quite a lonely experience being at the top of your sport. So, to be able to confide in other individuals who have experienced something similar. Serena and I — we talk a lot about sports and competition, and when we talk to each other about the struggles or the successes, only us in our little bubble can understand."

He further stated,

"When you're talking to Serena, you're like — yeah, I know Williams, I know what you're talking about. So, it's pretty unique and a privilege to have those conversations."

Serena has been a passionate Lewis supporter for a long time. From attending his F1 races to his Met Gala outfits among other things, she, like millions others will be rooting for his next chapter.

After donning the Mercedes race suit for 11 years, Hamilton will begin his new life in the iconic Ferrari red this season - A match made in heaven. Will Formula One's most successful driver succeed in F1's most successful team?

Time will tell.

