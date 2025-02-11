Lewis Hamilton drops a 2-word reaction to $400M worth Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie teaser 

Lewis Hamilton reacted to the teaser of the 'F1' movie starring renowned Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, which is set to release in Summer 2025. Hamilton is a co-producer on the movie and was reportedly actively involved in its making.

Brad Pitt, a famous Hollywood actor, has given many hit films, including Fight Club, in his illustrious acting career. For his next movie, Pitt has turned into a racer.

He signed a film based on Formula 1, and its shooting concluded last year. While Pitt is playing the lead role, Damon Idris will be seen in the supporting cast.

Brad Pitt will portray the role of Sonny Hayes, an Apex driver. The plot will revolve around Pitt, a former F1 driver, making his return to the sport to mentor young driver, Joshua Pearce.

The teaser of the upcoming film was released during the NFL's Super Bowl event on February 9, and Lewis Hamilton shared his reaction on social media.

He dropped a story on his Instagram handle and said:

"Summer 2025 💥 @f1movie"

Lewis Hamilton's Instagram story [Image Source: @lewishamilton/Instagram]

Hamilton is co-producing this movie and was reportedly involved in the making of the film throughout the 2024 season. The F1 movie, directed by Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, will release in Summer 2025, and a detailed trailer is yet to be released.

F1 and FIA have also extended their support to the film, as it will likely boost the sport's popularity across the globe. Initially produced by Hamilton, the movie now has the attention of everyone in F1 and is likely to feature many popular faces from the paddock.

Lewis Hamilton congratulates Super Bowl 2025 winners

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Super Bowl LIX concluded on February 9, 2025, with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs with a scoreline of 40-22. The Eagles secured their second title in the NFL and celebrated with fans.

Meanwhile, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton also enjoyed the event from his home. He shared a special story for the Eagles and congratulated them on the win.

"Great game, great show. Mad respect to all the athletes who went out and gave it their all. Congrats to the Eagles. Deserved," Hamilton said via his Instagram story.

Hamilton also co-owns a team in the NFL named the Denver Broncos. They've won three Super Bowls in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Though the Broncos qualified for the playoffs in 2024-25, ending a 10-year hiatus, they lost the wildcard game to the Buffalo Bills, leading to an early exit.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for a fresh chapter in his professional career. He will race for Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards. He already completed his TPC and Pirelli tyre tests in the past few weeks. Hamilton's official race debut for his team will happen in Melbourne at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

