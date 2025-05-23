Lewis Hamilton drops 'I've got one tenth' remark as Charles Leclerc grabs headline times

Lewis Hamilton was quite positive after Friday's running for the F1 Monaco GP as he dropped a subtle remark revealing that he's still got more laptime left in him around the track. Ferrari came into the weekend without much expectation as the season has not begun in the best manner for the team.

The Italian squad was fighting for the championship last season, but this time around, it only has one podium to its name, and we're in the 8th race of the year. Heading into the weekend, the team is coming from a race weekend where both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were eliminated in Q2. With qualifying being the most important factor in Monaco, not much was expected.

After the first day of running, these expectations were thrown out of the window as both FP1 and FP2 ended with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the top. The key factor was not just the fact that the driver was at the top of the standings, it was also the fact that the driver appeared to hold an edge over the rest of the field.

Lewis Hamilton also ended FP2 in P3 with a lap time just a tenth behind his teammate. Talking to the media afterward, the driver was happy with a positive day. While acknowledging that Leclerc was quite quick, Hamilton hinted that there was still some laptime on the table. He told the media, including Sportskeeda,

“It went smoothly, FP1 was a bit of a challenge with traffic and everything. FP2 was much, much better. I’ve got a little bit of time to find, Charles is very quick. But otherwise, a good session. The [lap] time, I would say, there is more to find in my driving, in lines, in braking. I’ve got one-tenth, for example, at Turn 1."

He added,

“But there are bits here and there throughout the lap. The car, there are subtle changes they [Ferrari] need to make. I will not be making many changes at all. We might change one small thing like a quarter of a degree of camber, or something like that. But that will be it.”

Lewis Hamilton on racing in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton has had a great record around the principality where he first won in 2008 with McLaren. Since then, the driver has picked up multiple wins with Mercedes, and in his first outing with Ferrari, the driver had nothing but praise for one of the most iconic tracks on the calendar. He said,

“It was amazing, it was awesome. It’s the coolest track ever to drive. It’s the most fun, every year it’s such a blast. It doesn’t matter what car you’re in, of course it helps when you’re in a car that feels good and is quick. But with the grip, the speed, it’s narrow, fast, it’s the best roller coaster ride of the year.”

Lewis Hamilton has come a long way in the last few races, where the driver was struggling immensely with the car and finding it hard to adapt. He has made crucial changes and seems to be happier with what he has under him.

