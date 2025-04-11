Lewis Hamilton echoes Leclerc’s verdict as he gets blunt about Ferrari’s ‘lacking’ form

Lewis Hamilton weighed in on Ferrari's upgrade package for the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix. Aligning with Charles Leclerc's take, the seven time world champion remained cautiously optimistic on closing the gap with the frontrunners.

Donning the Scarlet red, Hamilton has struggled to remain competitive with the leading pack, often qualifying in the third row or lower. Despite his sprint race victory in Shanghai, the SF-25 has lacked overall race pace to challenge Mclaren's title hopes.

Reflecting upon the same, Hamilton expressed his eagerness to get in front of the new upgrades.

“We’ve got an upgrade this weekend, so I’m excited [that] we’re going to hopefully have a bit more downforce. I’m not really feeling a huge amount of issues. We lack overall performance at the moment pace-wise, which we’ll hopefully take a step [with] this weekend,” he said.(via F1.com)

"I’ve done quite a bit of driving since the [pre-season] test that we had here, so I should be a lot more comfortable in the car than I was through testing here. We’ve got an upgrade and got a better understanding of the set-up, so hopefully it should bode well for a better weekend,” Lewis Hamilton added.

Heading into the fourth race weekend of the season, Ferrari's bid to stay in contention includes a redesigned floor to help cover the performance deficit. Additionally, the Italian team has implemented updates to the rear brake duct and introduced a smaller wing on the rear pillar.

"I focus on myself" : Lewis Hamilton unfazed by critics

Ahead of the Bahrain GP, Lewis Hamilton addressed the outside chatter surrounding his debut stint with Ferrari. The seven time world champion doubled down on his self-belief amid a shaky start to the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton's high-profile switch to the Scuderia has shown limited results, while his former team Mercedes, continues to finish ahead of the Brit. Moreover, his replacement at the german outfit, Kimi Antonelli, has managed to outrank him in the driver's standings by three spots at fifth.

On Thursday, Hamilton spoke to the media about his headspace at the moment, stating:

"I have self belief. I don't listen to all the stuff that is floating around on social media. I am not reading all the stuff, the positives and the negatives that are being said. I am not being controlled necessarily by outside forces within society. I focus on myself."

Lewis Hamilton finished 10th in the season opener at Australia, while getting disqualilfied in the following round at China, owing to excessive skid block wear. J The Japanese Grand Prix wasn't much of an improvement either, as he finished behind his team mate in seventh. Wrapping up the first three rounds with 15 points to his name, Hamilton currently ranks eighth in the driver's standings.

