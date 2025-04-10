Lewis Hamilton ignores his critics with a bold response ahead of Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton dismissed mounting criticism ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix after an underwhelming start to the 2025 Formula 1 season. Speaking during the build-up to the fourth race weekend of the season, the seven-time champion declared he remains focused despite Ferrari’s early struggles.

Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium in his opening three races for the Scuderia but insisted he is unfazed by external opinions. The 40-year-old’s highly anticipated switch to Ferrari has so far failed to deliver immediate success.

In an interview during the Thursday previews, the British champion clarified he isn’t swayed by outside noise or speculation. He said:

"I have self belief. I don't listen to all the stuff that is floating around on social media. I am not reading all the stuff, the positives and the negatives that are being said. I am not being controlled necessarily by outside forces within society. I focus on myself."

Lewis Hamilton’s season began with a 10th-place finish in Australia, followed by P6 in China (which later turned into a disqualification) and P7 in Japan. Despite the struggles, Hamilton remains resolute and focused on the long-term objective.

With over 300 Grands Prix to his name, the Mercedes-era champion emphasized emotional independence as a key strength. His repose reflects a clear strategy to disengage from distractions, stick to personal routines, and trust the process. He added,

"I listen to my music. I do my job. I know how to arrive and to work with people, and I am working at getting better every day. And so I don't stress about the stuff that is out of my control."

Despite his results in red not matching his expectations, the British driver has pushed back on any narrative around him, distancing himself from both criticism and hype. While Hamilton has recently quashed rumors surrounding him losing faith with the Prancing Horses, he will hope to turn around his season at Sakhir this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton is 'excited' about an 'upgrade' on his Ferrari SF 25

Lewis Hamilton prepares during qualifying at Shanghai. Source: Getty

A recurring complaint for Lewis Hamilton has been the car’s lack of downforce and rear grip. The #44 Ferrari driver is looking ahead to the Bahrain Grand Prix, revealing a crucial technical boost that could shape his race weekend. While speaking to media, he said

"We got an upgrade this weekend so I am excited. We're going to hopefully have a bit more downforce. I'm not really feeling a huge amount of issues. Just we lack overall performance at the moment, pace-wise, which we hopefully will take a step (on) this weekend. On my side, it's the rear end, that's about it."

The remarks reflect a more grounded Hamilton, who is realistic about Ferrari’s current pace yet cautiously optimistic about improvements. Ferrari currently sits fourth behind McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors’ table, with Charles Leclerc having claimed their best finish so far, P4 in Melbourne.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver in Bahrain with five victories and will aim to bring his form as the paddock shifts to Sakhir.

