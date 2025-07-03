Lewis Hamilton eyeing major Ferrari milestone in “a special place”

Lewis Hamilton has weighed in on his expectations ahead of the upcoming 2025 British Grand Prix. The 40-year-old is set to race in front of his home fans for the first time since his switch to the Scuderia Ferrari team.

The seven-time champion, who has continued to adapt to the demands of the Italian outfit, enters his home race off the back of his best outing since joining Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton qualified and finished in fourth place at the recent Austrian Grand Prix — a form he hopes will translate into a podium finish at the Silverstone event.

Sharing his thoughts about his expectations with the media ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend, he stated:

"I think on a dry day McLaren will walk off into the distance, as you've seen in the past races, but you never know here what's going to happen with the wind, with the rain. The crowd makes a massive difference. I'm hoping they edge us a little bit closer."

Hamilton also talked about achieving his first podium with Ferrari, saying:

"I'm just hoping for a strong weekend. I've not had a podium yet — this would be a really special place to get one, so I'm really counting on the amazing support we have here to hopefully make the difference."

Lewis Hamilton boasts the best average result of any driver at the Silverstone circuit. The former Mercedes driver has multiple podium finishes, including nine victories.

Hamilton also ended his barren spell without wins since the 2021 season during the 2024 edition of the British Grand Prix. The multiple-time world champion will hope the same luck shines his way as he continues his search for a maiden podium finish with the Scuderia Ferrari team.

Lewis Hamilton hoping to ‘extract more’ from car ahead of British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton also shared his thoughts on the performance of the SF-25 challenger ahead of his home race. The British driver spoke about extracting more from the Ferrari machinery going into the Silverstone event.

The seven-time F1 world champion, during his interaction with the media, acknowledged that the Maranello-based team made significant progress with the upgrades brought to the car at the Austrian Grand Prix. He said he will be hoping to extract even more from the car during his home race.

“We did take a step, and I’m really hopeful that that continues. Still need to try and extract more from this car. There are still a few teething problems that we’re trying to work through — some short-term and some long-term,” he said.

Since joining the Scuderia Ferrari team in a seismic switch from Mercedes before the 2025 campaign, Lewis Hamilton has largely struggled to adapt to the demands of the SF-25 machinery. However, following the upgrades introduced at the Austrian Grand Prix, the Stevenage-born driver appears to have found his rhythm with the car.

