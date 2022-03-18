×
Lewis Hamilton faces fine for not attending FIA Gala

Modified Mar 18, 2022 08:42 PM IST
Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will be fined for missing the 2021 FIA Prize Giving Gala, which was held at the Louvre in Paris. The Briton confirmed the fine at a press conference on Friday and hopes the proceeds go towards a worthy cause.

The Briton was summoned to meet with the FIA president on Thursday. On being asked if the meeting included sanctions for skipping the gala, Hamilton said:

“I think it’s important as a sport that we are transparent. I had a good meeting with Mohammed last night, who agreed that’s the direction we should take as a sport. There will be some sort of fine re the gala. But we have worked together to make sure that the money will be put towards youth from underprivileged backgrounds getting into motorsports engineering.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was adamant when he resumed his post that there would be consequences for breaching protocols. The Briton confirmed that he is expecting a punishment in the form of a fine for skipping the Prize Giving ceremony in December.

So much has gone into getting back and being here both physically and spiritually. Me and the team @MercedesAMGF1 put in a lot of hard work and long hours, and we’re going to give it everything we can for you guys. Keep the positivity coming 🙏🏾 #teamlh https://t.co/hsdxC4in0h

On his first day in office as FIA president, he was asked about Lewis Hamilton’s punishment for skipping, to which Ben Sulayem said:

“If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this. Forgiveness is always there. But rules are rules.”

The Mercedes champion himself confirmed the fine and his meeting with the president in the paddock in Bahrain. He now looks forward to working together with the FIA to improve the transparency and governance of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton revealed his first meeting with new FIA president

The seven-time world champion revealed he met the new FIA president many years ago at an event in Dubai. The Briton expressed delight at the Emirati’s appointment as President and believes it is a good sign of diversity in the sport.

Recollecting his first encounter with president Ben Sulayem, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I met Mohammed a long, long time ago through an event that we had in Dubai so it is good to see him in the position he is in. It again adds to that diversity challenge that we are trying to overcome.”
An honour to meet trailblazer @fatma_samoura @FIFAcom Secretary General. 1st woman & African to hold this important position. Delighted to welcome you as an independent member of @FIA Senate. Your outstanding experience in @UN & @FIFAcom will bring great insights & perspectives. https://t.co/JMbinrBh0o
Also Read Article Continues below

President Ben Sulayem played a big part in calming the world champion over the winter after a disappointing end to his championship campaign. The FIA president also discussed the changes within the regulatory body with the Mercedes driver and the future direction of the sport.

