"The regulations don’t need clarifying" - Lewis Hamilton fans push FIA to "publish the report"

Lewis Hamilton fans are trying to push the FIA into publishing reports of the investigation regarding the controversial final laps in Abu Dhabi last year. Fans of the Briton have been fairly vocal about their disappointment with the FIA since his loss to Max Verstappen at Yas Marina.

While most Hamilton fans believe the rules of the sport are fairly clear as is and don't need further clarification, Sebastian Vettel and ex-F1 driver Jenson Button think there is still some scope for clarification from the FIA. Fans lashed out at both world champions for their remarks over the issue, claiming they are siding with the motorsport body for their own benefit.

One fan on Twitter wrote about the FIA's delay in coming out with a result:

“Can we just be clear @F1 @fia @SkySportsF1 regarding AD The regulations don’t need clarifying, they were clear & as almost everyone now accepts they simply weren’t adhered to by RD If it was a mistake under pressure, why did the Stewards not later correct it? Publish the report”

A majority of the Briton's fans believe the result in Abu Dhabi was rigged in favor of Verstappen, who had not won a world championship title in the sport until then.

Lewis Hamilton fans are responsible for #VoidLap58's popularity on Twitter

Fans of the Briton have been very vocal about their disapproval of the chaotic final lap in Abu Dhabi. Subsequently, F1 Twitter has seen its fair share of trending hashtags since the controversial 2021 season finale, with #MasiOut and #WeStandWithLewisHamilton receiving traction almost every day.

The community's latest endeavor, #VoidLap58, is to try and get the FIA to void the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in turn handing the championship win to Lewis Hamilton.

Strongly opinionated fans used the hashtag to lash out at high-profile FIA members such as the newly-elected president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. One fan wrote:

“I think @Ben_Sulayem is full of s**t. He doesn’t seem to be genuine at all, but more of a puppet at best. I certainly don’t expect any good to come from his decisions regarding the #F1xed at #AbuDhabiGP or restitution for @LewisHamilton because #LewisHamiltonWasRobbed #VoidLap58”

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's future in the sport is speculated to be dependent on the results of the ongoing inquiry. Fans are hopeful that the FIA does indeed void lap 58 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, gifting the Briton his eighth title win in the sport.

