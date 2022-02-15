"Biggest load of bull**** I have ever heard" – Lewis Hamilton fans react to Jenson Button's calls for consistency in F1

Lewis Hamilton fans have lashed out at 2009 world champion Jenson Button, after the latter claimed F1 needs more clarity regarding its rules to ensure a 2021 Abu Dhabi-like situation does not repeat itself.

Fans of the seven-time world champion did not take kindly to Button's remarks, as they felt race director Michael Masi deliberately manipulated the 2021 season finale in favor of Max Verstappen. The former Brawn GP world champion merely called for greater consistency from stewards but was criticized for allegedly siding with the FIA. One fan wrote:

“The biggest load of bull**** i have ever heard in my life…. The rules are black and white, they don’t need clarifying. And also what about the other multitude of times Masi made it up as he went along… Brazil turn 4 anyone… In the bin…!!!!!”

The Technician @TheTechnician44



"I think that's always the thing in Formula One - consistency"

Another Hamilton fan claimed that Button was trying to sell the "narrative" that the rules are not clear in the sport when they are. They wrote:

“I totally agree. That is ex-drivers trying to sell the narrative that rules are not clear. I’ve been watching F1 for over 15 years and the rules have always been clear. Difficult if someone decides to manipulate the rules to deliberately achieve a favoured result. @fia clean up”

Lukman Agboola @LukmanAgboola3

Lewis Hamilton fans lashed out at Sebastian Vettel for defending Michael Masi

Fans of Lewis Hamilton have been ruthless in their evaluation of F1's biggest personalities. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel recently came under fire from the Briton's fans for allegedly siding with Michael Masi.

Vettel praised the race director for acting under immense pressure during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. The former Red Bull driver also believes all FIA policing issues run deeper than just Masi. The driver believes the rules should be simplified heading into the new season. According to the German, all blame cannot be put on only the Australian, who has done an excellent job thus far. He said:

“Absolutely wrong. It’s [shameful] that it’s all focused on one man. He probably had a very, very difficult position on that day and we probably should focus on making the rules better and more clear, so it’s better for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Vettel's Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll sided with Hamilton, claiming the circumstances under which Verstappen won his maiden title were unfair. Hamilton fans reacted to both statements, saying:

“What a weird universe we live in. Stroll is the voice of reason, while Vettel defends Masi and thinks he should keep his job. Again, let me repeat. Lance Stroll. The guy from Canada.”

f @ff_fffffff_ff



"What a weird universe we live in. Stroll is the voice of reason, while Vettel defends Masi and thinks he should keep his job.

Again, let me repeat. Lance Stroll. The guy from Canada."

Meanwhile, fans are hoping to see Lewis Hamilton star alongside George Russell in the brand new Mercedes W13 in 2022.

