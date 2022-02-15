Lewis Hamilton fans responsible for #VoidLap58 trending on Twitter

Lewis Hamilton fans are responsible for the highly-trending #VoidLap58 hashtag on Twitter. Fans of the Briton have been very vocal about their disapproval of the chaotic final laps in Abu Dhabi.

F1 Twitter has seen its fair share of trending hashtags since the controversial 2021 season finale, with #MasiOut and #WeStandWithLewisHamilton receiving traction almost every day. The community's latest endeavor, however, is to try and get the FIA to void the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in turn handing the championship win to Hamilton.

The hashtag has seen thousands of tweets and is highly trending in the F1 space. Fans are using the hashtag aiming to constantly put the FIA under pressure. One fan wrote:

“Well, We still don’t even know who are these poeple who are investigating Abu Dabhi GP, I expect these are not the people same as inconsistent stewards with just lli bit experience in racing. I doubt their credibility.”

Other Hamilton fans were more aggressive in their use of speech, directly attacking the newly-appointed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for extending the duration of the ongoing Abu Dhabi inquiry. One fan wrote:

“I think @Ben_Sulayem is full of s**t. He doesn’t seem to be genuine at all, but more of a puppet at best. I certainly don’t expect any good to come from his decisions regarding the #F1xed at #AbuDhabiGP or restitution for @LewisHamilton because #LewisHamiltonWasRobbed #VoidLap58”

Lewis Hamilton fans lash out at Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel

It seems as though fans of Lewis Hamilton derive pleasure from attacking former world champions. When 2009 world champion Jenson Button claimed the sport needed better clarity regarding its rules, fans immediately attacked him for allegedly siding with the FIA. One fan called Button's words a "load of bull****", saying:

“The biggest load of bull**** i have ever heard in my life…. The rules are black and white, they don’t need clarifying. And also what about the other multitude of times Masi made it up as he went along… Brazil turn 4 anyone… In the bin…!!!!!”

Meanwhile, some other Lewis Hamilton fans went after four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who felt Michael Masi had done a great job considering the immense pressure the latter is always under. The German believes the problem runs deeper than just Masi, and to blame only the Australian race director is unfair.

One fan lashed out at the former Red Bull world champion and sided with his teammate Lance Stroll, who believes Hamilton lost under unfair conditions. The fan wrote:

“What a weird universe we live in. Stroll is the voice of reason, while Vettel defends Masi and thinks he should keep his job. Again, let me repeat. Lance Stroll. The guy from Canada.”

With the war of words brewing seemingly endlessly, neutral fans can only hope for a more harmonious future within the F1 fraternity as we head into the new season.

Edited by Anurag C