Lewis Hamilton 'fears where the Red Bull car is on a Sunday afternoon', feels F1 pundit

F1 driver-turned-TV pundit Paul di Resta claims Lewis Hamilton fears a one-on-one battle with Red Bull on Sunday. The former driver believes the two Mercedes drivers must fight Red Bull together if they are to have a chance of winning the race in Mexico.

he is so smart sir lewis hamilton decided not to get pole and start p3 instead because the last 3 pole sitters at this track have failed to finish the race on the podium and the last 2 drivers to start p3 at this track have won the race.he is so smart sir lewis hamilton decided not to get pole and start p3 instead because the last 3 pole sitters at this track have failed to finish the race on the podium and the last 2 drivers to start p3 at this track have won the race. he is so smart‼️ https://t.co/oScAnsKIJy

George Russell and teammate Lewis Hamilton qualified P2 and P3 at the end of Saturday's qualifying session in Mexico City, losing out to pole-sitter Max Verstappen by more than three-tenths of a second at the end of Q3. The two Silver Arrows, however, can 'gang up' on the lone Red Bull driver at the start in order to win the race. In doing so, they will have to keep home favorite Sergio Perez behind, who is likely to be driving with a vengeance on Sunday. A fight with Perez is likely to stop Hamilton from potentially winning his first race of the season.

Paul di Resta said of Hamilton and teammate Russell:

"They work together and ensure that Sergio Perez does not get between them. Then, it's two against one because generally their performance will be closer to Max Verstappen than I think Checo will be to them. What they can't do is to get out of position... if they're out of position and it's a one-on-one fight, I think Lewis fears where the Red Bull car is on a Sunday afternoon."

Lewis Hamilton plans to extend contract with Mercedes in upcoming months

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is looking to sign an extension with Mercedes in the next two months. The Mercedes driver has been on an open tour interacting with various F1 publications. In an interview with German publication Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS), one of the key aspects he touched on was his uncertain future, which he wants to resolve.

Mercedes-AMG F1 News ✇ @MercedesNewsUK Lewis Hamilton: "I'm not in a relationship, I don't have kids, my car is my baby. My only focus is being world champion for the eighth time." Lewis Hamilton: "I'm not in a relationship, I don't have kids, my car is my baby. My only focus is being world champion for the eighth time." https://t.co/lqpeciDyVc

Lewis Hamilton talked about how the season is coming to an end, making it the right time to ponder his next course of action. The Briton told AMuS:

"The time has come again when you think about how to proceed. You analyse the past year and try to imagine what the next three or five years might look like. Where do I see myself? What do I want to do? What are my goals? Outside of sport, I have entered many businesses with a good chance of success. But I want to keep racing. I love what I do, I've been doing this for 30 years, and I've never felt the need to stop. I want to do even better. That's why I plan to be here for a longer time."

His Silver Arrows teammate George Russell has already come out and said that he looks forward to going head-to-head with the seven-time world champion, promising fans some exciting racing in the coming years. With the two drivers right on Max Verstappen's tail for Sunday's race, fans of the Silver Arrows are nervously holding their breath for their ever-elusive first win of 2022.

