Lewis Hamilton finds unlikely supporter in former Mercedes rival amid difficult Ferrari stint

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been struggling in the SF25 since making the move to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season. With the problems only increasing and reaching their peak ahead of the summer break, Hamilton's former rival, Nico Rosberg, came out in support of the Briton.

Following the 2021 Abu Dhabi 2022 controversy and Mercedes' inability to win a championship-winning car with the current regulations, Lewis Hamilton made the move to Scuderia for 2025. However, the 40-year-old has failed to come to grips with the SF-25, with struggles beginning as early as the Chinese GP, with the disqualification due to the plank wear.

Ferrari brought a new rear suspension and brakes at the Belgian GP to counter the ride height issues, but the same seems to have made it worse for the Briton, who spun around at Spa Francorchamps, and failed to make it into the points at the Hungarian GP.

The seven-time champion came out before the Belgian GP and revealed how he'd been at Maranello, and sat in multiple meetings to discuss the current car and the 2026 car. Amid this, Nico Rosberg came out and asked Ferrari to keenly listen to and note Lewis Hamilton's feedback during debriefs and meetings.

“He’s a seven-time World Champion, so you definitely have to listen to what a seven-time World Champion is telling you. But it also takes time,” said Rosberg (via Planet F1)

“Many of the things they cannot just change overnight. If the brakes are an issue, it’s a long lead time to develop the new brake system. Or if he’s not happy with the balance, it’s a really long process. So in many senses, he will be even thinking about next year already now as well, with some of the things that he’s talking about,” he added

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton went head-to-head for the 2016 F1 title, with the German driver coming out on top and beating the Briton in equal machinery. However, the title battle did take a toll on Rosberg and Hamilton's relationship.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his “intense” move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton raced with Mercedes for over a decade, won six drivers' titles with the Brackley-based team, before making the move to Ferrari. The Scuderia is infamous for its racing heritage and culture, which isn't like any other F1 team. Hamilton came out and spoke about adapting to the Ferrari ways as he reflected on the first half of the season ahead of the summer break. He said,

“This [season] has definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective. Integrating into a new culture, a new team, it’s not gone smoothly in all areas, and it’s been a real battle. I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids and laugh. I’m sure there will be some tears at some point, and I think that’s really healthy.” (Via F1)

Lewis Hamilton currently sits 6th in the F1 Driver’s Standings, 42 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

