Lewis Hamilton and George Russell can't be compared until they 'have a winning car again,' says former F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell cannot be compared until the pair are driving a car that is capable of winning races, according to former F1 driver-turned-analyst David Coulthard.

Mercedes have not started the 2022 F1 season on the strongest note and are still trying to unlock the full potential of the W13 after struggling with the new regulations.

In the nine races they have entered, George Russell has managed to build a 7-2 Sunday record against his illustrious teammate, Lewis Hamilton. However, it should be noted that the seven-time world champion has taken on the task of experimenting with setups to help Mercedes try and solve their problems.

David Coulthard feels it is unfair to compare Russell and Hamilton until they are in a car that can fight for wins with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari. Speaking in an interview ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP, he said:

“I think George [Russell] is a future world champion. I think he’s a fantastic driver. and I think he’s earned that place in the team. But we won’t truly know how he compares to Lewis [Hamilton] until they have a winning car again, because right now, this is the best car that George has ever driven, relative to where the fastest car is, and this is not the best car that Lewis has driven. It’s two different mindsets, two different phases of their careers. And that’s why right now you go, ‘Oh, George’s outperforming Lewis’. Well, let’s wait and see when they qualify first and second in whatever order it happens to be just how the running order is then.”

Lewis Hamilton's dominance in F1 almost made former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas consider retirement

Lewis Hamilton made former teammate Valtteri Bottas consider retiring from F1 in the first part of the pair's time together at Mercedes, the Finn has admitted.

Bottas, now at Alfa Romeo, joined the Sliver Arrows after 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg's shock retirement from the sport.

Between 2017 and 2021, the 32-year-old was unable to get the better of Lewis Hamilton, despite driving arguably the best car on the grid.

Hamilton claimed four titles, with 50 wins, 42 pole positions, and 78 podiums during those five seasons. In comparison, Bottas had 10 wins, 20 poles, and 58 podiums. The Briton also outscored the Finn by nearly 600 points during that period.

During a conversation on the Motor Sport Magazine Podcast, Bottas said:

“At the end of 2018, I almost stopped, it was so close. Just because of the fact that I couldn’t understand and take the fact that I couldn’t beat Lewis [Hamilton] in those two years. I put so much pressure on myself. Towards the end of ’18, especially when I started to have the support role in the team, I really couldn’t take it, I really struggled. It was not fun.”

Hamilton will hope to find some of that old form Bottas was mentioning as he prepares for the 2022 F1 British GP. While he has eight wins at Silverstone to his name, former teammate Nico Rosberg believes there is no way he can make it nine in Northamptonshire this weekend.

