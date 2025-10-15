Lewis Hamilton and George Russell react as Nicholas Latifi gives major career update

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have come up with a reaction following former F1 driver Nicholas Latifi's career update. The Canadian has recently completed his Master's in Business Administration from the well-renowned London Business School.Nicholas Latifi competed in the pinnacle of motosport between 2020 - 2022. During this time, he amassed 61 race starts driving for Williams, and back then, his teammate was the now-Mercedes driver George Russell. Latifi amassed nine career points in his F1 career.Via Instagram, Nicholas Latifi has recently come up with an in-depth post in regard to his academic achievement, and added:&quot;Hey everyone! It’s been a while since I last posted. I wanted to take some time away to fully focus on my MBA at London Business School and really enjoy the experience free of distractions. I’m happy to share that I graduated a few months ago!&quot;&quot;Having not done an undergrad degree, I had no idea what to expect, and will admit I was a little nervous at first. But, I quickly discovered how warm and welcoming the LBS community is and built friendships I know will last a lifetime.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile his fans have bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages, the same has been done by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Latifi's former teammate George Russell.Via the comment section, Hamilton wrote:&quot;Congratulations.&quot;Lewis Hamilton wroteSimilarly, Russell added:&quot;Congrats mate!&quot;George Russell wroteNicholas Latifi is very well known among the F1 community for causing a late safety car in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP that played a part in Max Verstappen amassing his maiden drivers' championship.Nicholas Latifi's take on MBA after the 'end of racing career'While Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have applauded Nicholas Latifi on completing his MBA from London Business School, the Canadian, in July this year, took the time to delve into why he decided to do an MBA after the end of his F1 career in 2022.In line with this, he had an interaction with Motorsinside and revealed that he always wanted to do an MBA after the end of his racing career.&quot;When I was younger, I always had a great interest in the business world, and I always said that it was something I would have studied at university if I hadn’t taken the racing path.&quot;&quot;With that in mind, and knowing that I might take a break from auto racing, I decided to get an MBA and focus on something that would transform the next chapter of my life. I always considered getting an MBA after the end of my racing career, even if it was in my late thirties or early forties.&quot;With his racing career behind him, Nicholas Latifi is going to be seen making a name in the world of business following his recent completion of an MBA degree.