  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Italian GP
  • Lewis Hamilton gets trolled by fans as Max Verstappen breaks his all-time lap record at Monza

Lewis Hamilton gets trolled by fans as Max Verstappen breaks his all-time lap record at Monza

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 16:00 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was the record holder for the all-time lap record at the Italian GP, which was set during the 2020 season. However, as the record was broken by Max Verstappen at the 2025 race, fans came out and trolled the Ferrari driver's couple days days-old tweet about the record.

Ad

Max Verstappen, the two McLarens, and the two Ferraris were in contention for the pole position at the Italian GP, with the F1 pundits and commentators suspecting that Lewis Hamilton's record might be broken during the qualifying. The same happened as the Red Bull driver took the pole position at Monza with a lap time of 1:18.792.

Lewis Hamilton, who formerly held the record, had set a lap time of 1:18.887 during the qualifying at the 2020 Italian GP. The seven-time F1 champion took to the social media platform X ahead of the Italian GP and uploaded a tweet which read,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“What’s the fastest lap at Monza? @AskPerplexity”
Ad

The AI-powered answer engine replied that it was Lewis Hamilton. However, as Max Verstappen took the pole position and broke the Briton's all-time record at Monza, fans took to X and trolled the Ferrari driver.

“Ask Max Verstappen,” commented a user
Ad
Another wrote, “Du du du du Max Verstappen”
“This didnt age well..” commented another fan

Some fans came out and asked Lewis Hamilton to ask the same question again, while others detailed how the Briton will be starting the Italian GP in P10 after the penalty, and that the tweet didn't age well.

“Why don't you ask perplexity again after Qualy big bro? 😂” commented a user
Ad
Ad
Another wrote, “It’s really bad luck for you to use AI Lewis you’re starting p10 and that fastest lap Max has broken it.”

Some fans trolled Hamilton by asking the AI answer engine for an update on the Briton's question following Max Verstappen’s record-breaking time.

“@AskPerplexity what’s the answer now?” commented a fan
“The current fastest lap at Monza is 1:18.792, set by Max Verstappen during qualifying for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.That lap gave Verstappen pole position and broke the previous record set by Lewis Hamilton in 2020,” confirmed the AI powered answer engine as it replied to the the fan's comments
Ad
Ad

Max Verstappen not only broke the all-time lap time record at Monza, but he also set the fastest lap in the history of F1 with an average speed of 264.68 km/h. The Dutchman also broke Sebastian Vettel’s record of 44 pole positions with Red Bull as the Italian GP pole was Verstappen's 45th pole with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc left with a mediocre qualifying result after showing early promise at Monza

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrived at Ferrari's home race after a double DNF at last weekend's Dutch GP. However, it was a promising start to the race weekend at Monza as Hamilton and Leclerc finished 1-2 in the first practice session.

Ad

The Monegasque followed up with a strong result in FP2, finishing less than a tenth away from Lando Norris' fastest time of the session. Charles Leclerc again impressed in FP3 as he finished the session in P2, just 0.021 seconds slower than the McLaren's fastest time.

Both Ferraris made it to Q3, and Charles Leclerc took the provisional pole, before Max Verstappen went faster by less than a tenth. With Lewis Hamilton carrying a penalty from the Dutch GP, many expected Ferrari to ask the Briton to give Leclerc a slipstream in the final Q3 run to push for pole position. However, that wasn't the case, and the two Ferraris finished the session in P4 and P5. Hamilton will start P10 after the grid penalty is applied.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications