Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was the record holder for the all-time lap record at the Italian GP, which was set during the 2020 season. However, as the record was broken by Max Verstappen at the 2025 race, fans came out and trolled the Ferrari driver's couple days days-old tweet about the record.Max Verstappen, the two McLarens, and the two Ferraris were in contention for the pole position at the Italian GP, with the F1 pundits and commentators suspecting that Lewis Hamilton's record might be broken during the qualifying. The same happened as the Red Bull driver took the pole position at Monza with a lap time of 1:18.792.Lewis Hamilton, who formerly held the record, had set a lap time of 1:18.887 during the qualifying at the 2020 Italian GP. The seven-time F1 champion took to the social media platform X ahead of the Italian GP and uploaded a tweet which read,“What’s the fastest lap at Monza? @AskPerplexity”The AI-powered answer engine replied that it was Lewis Hamilton. However, as Max Verstappen took the pole position and broke the Briton's all-time record at Monza, fans took to X and trolled the Ferrari driver.“Ask Max Verstappen,” commented a userAlex Ny @AlexNy64315LINK@LewisHamilton @AskPerplexity Ask Max VerstappenAnother wrote, “Du du du du Max Verstappen”“This didnt age well..” commented another fanSome fans came out and asked Lewis Hamilton to ask the same question again, while others detailed how the Briton will be starting the Italian GP in P10 after the penalty, and that the tweet didn't age well.“Why don't you ask perplexity again after Qualy big bro? 😂” commented a userJosh @seefstaLINK@LewisHamilton @AskPerplexity Why don't you ask perplexity again after Qualy big bro? 😂Another wrote, “It’s really bad luck for you to use AI Lewis you’re starting p10 and that fastest lap Max has broken it.”Some fans trolled Hamilton by asking the AI answer engine for an update on the Briton's question following Max Verstappen’s record-breaking time.“@AskPerplexity what’s the answer now?” commented a fan“The current fastest lap at Monza is 1:18.792, set by Max Verstappen during qualifying for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.That lap gave Verstappen pole position and broke the previous record set by Lewis Hamilton in 2020,” confirmed the AI powered answer engine as it replied to the the fan's commentsAsk Perplexity @AskPerplexityLINK@Tomasz1526 @domagalskii The current fastest lap at Monza is 1:18.792, set by Max Verstappen during qualifying for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. That lap gave Verstappen pole position and broke the previous record set by Lewis Hamilton in 2020.Max Verstappen not only broke the all-time lap time record at Monza, but he also set the fastest lap in the history of F1 with an average speed of 264.68 km/h. The Dutchman also broke Sebastian Vettel’s record of 44 pole positions with Red Bull as the Italian GP pole was Verstappen's 45th pole with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc left with a mediocre qualifying result after showing early promise at MonzaLewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrived at Ferrari's home race after a double DNF at last weekend's Dutch GP. However, it was a promising start to the race weekend at Monza as Hamilton and Leclerc finished 1-2 in the first practice session.The Monegasque followed up with a strong result in FP2, finishing less than a tenth away from Lando Norris' fastest time of the session. Charles Leclerc again impressed in FP3 as he finished the session in P2, just 0.021 seconds slower than the McLaren's fastest time.Both Ferraris made it to Q3, and Charles Leclerc took the provisional pole, before Max Verstappen went faster by less than a tenth. With Lewis Hamilton carrying a penalty from the Dutch GP, many expected Ferrari to ask the Briton to give Leclerc a slipstream in the final Q3 run to push for pole position. However, that wasn't the case, and the two Ferraris finished the session in P4 and P5. Hamilton will start P10 after the grid penalty is applied.